Photographer Whose Phone Tyreek Hill Used For The Backflip Selfie TD Celebration Has Been Suspended by the NFL

There are two-levels to this interesting story.







That's a classy post by Fitzgibbons. It’s awesome to see some of the behind-the-scenes content he created with Tyreek, too.



Here's the second level to the story.



Tyreek said he was going to do what was right after failing to get the photographer his job back:



“I told him ‘don’t let this get to you man, just hold your head up.’ Obviously, me and him are going to continue to work together, and I told him I was going to cover his salary, whatever the NFL was going to pay him.



I told him I was going to make sure that I do what’s right and take care of you, make sure you’re not out of a job. That’s my guy.”



Tyreek then went on to say that he tried to communicate with the NFL “through every avenue” to hopefully change their minds about the season-long (and possibly permanent) suspension for Fitzgibbons with no luck.



Hill said all they can do now is abide by the rules, though he must feel terrible for causing a friend to lose their dream job. Props to him for stepping in and taking care of the young man’s salary.



