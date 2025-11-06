Pick GM & HC

normaniii
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jul 30, 2008
- Messages
- 2,382
- Reaction score
- 72
- Location
- wales and will die a prou
GM - Rick Spielman
HC - Chris Shula
Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.
Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.
Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.
HC - Chris Shula
Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.
Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.
Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.