 Pick GM & HC | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pick GM & HC

N

normaniii

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 30, 2008
Messages
2,382
Reaction score
72
Location
wales and will die a prou
GM - Rick Spielman

HC - Chris Shula

Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.

Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.

Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.
 
GM - Mike Greenberg - Assistant GM for Tampa - i LOVE they way Licht and the Bucs draft. They focus on character first and its made them proabably the best drafting team in the league.

HC - Lane Kiffin - OC Ol Miss - #1 offense in the SEC, excellent with QBs and a great offensive mind.

Or

HC - Joe Brady - Bills OC - helped develop Josh Allen, enough said.
 
normaniii said:
GM - Rick Spielman

HC - Chris Shula

Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.

Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.

Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.
Click to expand...
If we get a head coach with no head coaching experience, then I pray he gets experienced coordinators
 
normaniii said:
GM - Rick Spielman

HC - Chris Shula

Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.

Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.

Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.
Click to expand...
Im not a fan of Shula, not that I think hes gonna be a bad coach for someone in the future, but it feels like our fanbase just wants him because of his last name and I dont trust it.
 
normaniii said:
GM - Rick Spielman

HC - Chris Shula

Spielman has shown a tendancy to trade down, accumulate picks and still hit on lower end 1st rounders.

Chris Shula, has done more with less IMO, with the Rams defence and showing he can work with younger players effectively.

Think marrying these 2 together, with the emphasis on drafting for the long term would be my way forward.
Click to expand...
So you want a guy that already failed at this job 25 years ago? WTF are you smoking?
 
MrChadRico said:
GM - Mike Greenberg - Assistant GM for Tampa - i LOVE they way Licht and the Bucs draft. They focus on character first and its made them proabably the best drafting team in the league.

HC - Lane Kiffin - OC Ol Miss - #1 offense in the SEC, excellent with QBs and a great offensive mind.

Or

HC - Joe Brady - Bills OC - helped develop Josh Allen, enough said.
Click to expand...
Joe Brady is overrated. His wagon is hitched to 4 of the best players in the NFL. And they are whether he’s calling their plays or not

Burrow chase Jefferson allen

I really like Licht.
 
MrChadRico said:
GM - Mike Greenberg - Assistant GM for Tampa - i LOVE they way Licht and the Bucs draft. They focus on character first and its made them proabably the best drafting team in the league.

HC - Lane Kiffin - OC Ol Miss - #1 offense in the SEC, excellent with QBs and a great offensive mind.
Click to expand...
I can get on board with this. The Bucs have done very well in the draft and free agency. I heard Cowherd throw Kiffin's name out there for Miami and the more I thought about it, the more I liked it. As much as I want a defensive minded HC, I like Lane, and it keeps him from going to UF...LOL
 
VP of Football Operations: Curt Cignetti. He is 65 and he is mostly a QBs, recruiting and management guy. He's the boss. I'd rather let him hire a GM and HC for the long run than have him at HC for just 2 or 3 years.

GM: Champ Kelly knows the NFL and has NFL connections.

HC: The other Mike Shanahan. Curt's OC at Indiana.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom