Pick one player per decade and add to our team

As much as I love Zach Thomas, I would have to take Jason Taylor over Thomas if I can only take one player from the 90’s.



Also I consider Scott the best safety in Dolphin history but since the present team needs LB‘s and I took Taylor over Thomas. I would select Nick Buoniconti in the 70’s to fill the need at the ILB position.



With Taylor on the team, Wake would be a luxury and therefore I would take a healthy Jake Long in the 10’s since the offensive line would be vastly improved with him on the roster.