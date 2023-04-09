 Pick one player per decade and add to our team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pick one player per decade and add to our team

Larry would definitely shore up that left guard position, one of our glaring needs this year.
 
As much as I love Zach Thomas, I would have to take Jason Taylor over Thomas if I can only take one player from the 90’s.

Also I consider Scott the best safety in Dolphin history but since the present team needs LB‘s and I took Taylor over Thomas. I would select Nick Buoniconti in the 70’s to fill the need at the ILB position.

With Taylor on the team, Wake would be a luxury and therefore I would take a healthy Jake Long in the 10’s since the offensive line would be vastly improved with him on the roster.
 
