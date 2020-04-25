Pick you loved, pick you didn't love and grade

I don’t know anything about college ball so I couldn’t tell you if the guys we picked can play or not. What I do know is I’ve seen enough highlights of Tua to believe he’s a generational talent so we have a shot at a franchise QB that can be “elite” for the first time since Dan Marino. No clue on the rest of the guys but did like trading for the RB. Finally, we took so much beef some of these guys had better turn into good players. The edge rusher guy seems intriguing and the CB comes from 2 Olympic parents you just know is going to be as competitive as anyone. Another interesting player.