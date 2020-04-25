Pick you loved, pick you didn't love and grade

Martel13

Martel13

Obviously its too early to really tell but speculation is fun so....Like the title says! I'm gonna leave off the Tua pick cuz I don't really understand how you couldn't love us swinging for the fences but I liked the BSU lineman Curtis Weaver in the 5th. I think he will continue the tradition of 5th rounders making and impact for us

Pick I didn't love I thought we reached for Noah at 30. I'm not too worried though as we always need corners and I trust Flores especially at that postition.

Overall I give it a B! Got our QB and built up the lines got some DBs and took a flyer on the Navy kid. Would have loved one more skill player in the first 3-4 rounds but overall I'm hype

PHINS UP PHOREVER BIATCH!!
 
aquaman54

Agree....Weaver Pick is Up There for Me. I’m also STOKED that We Came Out of Round 2, with Tua and TWO TACKLES. I Really Wanted Wirfs, Wills, or Thomas....but I’m Still Very Content. Stay Safe My Brothers!!! Oh...and “B+” BTW :chuckle:
 
superphin

Loved Tua A+ finally a swing for the fences at the most important position.

Didn't love Raekwon Davis C-, he just doesn't add much in terms of pass rush and it's a passing league, woulda preferred Justin Mudubuike.
 
B

You gotta love the Tua pick. Not loving drafting Noah at #30. Not because he is not a good player, but this team has soooooo many needs and to go after a nickel back that early just doesn't seem smart.
 
T

I would have to say this was our best draft in 20+ years. Grier and Flores are trying to build a team with an identity and we stuck to it with our picks.

Best pick: Tua. Need a franchise QB. Glad we were aggressive for once.

Worst pick: Davis. I like him as a prospect. I just think we drafted him based on what he COULD be at 56. He probably would have fallen to the 3rd or 4th. He has a ton of upside if the staff can coach him up to his potential though.
 
V

I believe we had a very good draft but obviously the big pick was Tua, and we did not need to TankforTua to get him.
 
I'm not counting Tua...that was a given.

Where thought was needed:

Love: Kindley...Flowers best be ready to compete at all times.

Hate: The LS...don't even want to say his name.
 
T

BrowardDolfan said:
You gotta love the Tua pick. Not loving drafting Noah at #30. Not because he is not a good player, but this team has soooooo many needs and to go after a nickel back that early just doesn't seem smart.
Click to expand...
IDK. There is the potential for giving QBs nightmares the week leading up to facing us.

Having an identity that is a deep trio of corners is a pretty sound direction. Look at what Seattle accomplished with that secondary......and without.
 
T

DPhinz_DPhinz said:
I'm not counting Tua...that was a given.

Where thought was needed:

Love: Kindley...Flowers best be ready to compete at all times.

Hate: The LS...don't even want to say his name.
Click to expand...
if a 6th round LS is the worst thing about this draft, I’ll take it.
 
Liked the fact we covered 3 of the 4 prime positions on day 1. Weaver in the 5th is a chance to cover the edge.

Bad would of preferred Blankenship than the LS.
 
I don’t know anything about college ball so I couldn’t tell you if the guys we picked can play or not. What I do know is I’ve seen enough highlights of Tua to believe he’s a generational talent so we have a shot at a franchise QB that can be “elite” for the first time since Dan Marino. No clue on the rest of the guys but did like trading for the RB. Finally, we took so much beef some of these guys had better turn into good players. The edge rusher guy seems intriguing and the CB comes from 2 Olympic parents you just know is going to be as competitive as anyone. Another interesting player.
 
The Ghost said:
if a 6th round LS is the worst thing about this draft, I’ll take it.
Click to expand...
If it weren't for the fact we signed the next best LS as an UDFA, I could take it on the chin. All these UDFA people are schmoozing on the phone...one could have been that LS's draft position.
 
