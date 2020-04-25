Pick you loved, pick you didn't love and grade

Martel13
Obviously its too early to really tell but speculation is fun so....Like the title says! I'm gonna leave off the Tua pick cuz I don't really understand how you couldn't love us swinging for the fences but I liked the BSU lineman Curtis Weaver in the 5th. I think he will continue the tradition of 5th rounders making and impact for us
Pick I didn't love I thought we reached for Noah at 30. I'm not too worried though as we always need corners and I trust Flores especially at that postition.
Overall I give it a B! Got our QB and built up the lines got some DBs and took a flyer on the Navy kid. Would have loved one more skill player in the first 3-4 rounds but overall I'm hype
PHINS UP PHOREVER BIATCH!!
