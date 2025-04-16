 Picked Last | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Picked Last

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
5,010
Reaction score
6,211
Listening to sports radio (82 on my xm) and subject was AFL East. Bills to win and we are last. Analyst was very negative towards Grier and McDaniels.
His opinion was largely based on all of the recent negative culture publicity.
Is there a way to redo culture without a head coach change? All of a sudden become a taskmaster instead of “one of the guys”?
Only one guy’s opinion, but a worrisome one.
 
Jssanto said:
Listening to sports radio (82 on my xm) and subject was AFL East. Bills to win and we are last. Analyst was very negative towards Grier and McDaniels.
His opinion was largely based on all of the recent negative culture publicity.
Is there a way to redo culture without a head coach change? All of a sudden become a taskmaster instead of “one of the guys”?
Only one guy’s opinion, but a worrisome one.
Click to expand...
Mike's not going to change much this quick. People can change but it takes time
 
Probably in the minority here but if Tua plays all 17 games (that's a big ask, I know) this team will be fighting for a wildcard spot. They may not get it but they will be in contention in the final weeks... If Tua misses any time than all bets are off.
 
Jssanto said:
Listening to sports radio (82 on my xm) and subject was AFL East. Bills to win and we are last. Analyst was very negative towards Grier and McDaniels.
His opinion was largely based on all of the recent negative culture publicity.
Is there a way to redo culture without a head coach change? All of a sudden become a taskmaster instead of “one of the guys”?
Only one guy’s opinion, but a worrisome one.
Click to expand...
McDaniel has his work cut out for him trying to fix this mess, a mess he’s partly responsible for getting us into, he’s gonna have to figure out how to unify this team.

No more of that BS about players should be self motivated and don’t need a head coach to motivate them, it’s his job now
 
It's a question I keep asking myself.

SF had a similar situation with Kyke Shanahan with questions about whether he was tough enough, or essentially just a cerebral offensive coordinator masquerading as a head coach.

Drafting tough, physical players kind of took care of that. Bosa, Kittle, Samuel etc.

That's the only other option I see, although ultimately McDaniel may be the issue.
 
With the news of moving Ramsey maybe we aren’t good however the overrating of the jets and pats is comical. Both those rosters have just as many if not more holes and lack qb play. Maye is still raw and will make plenty of mistakes and who knows about justin fields. Either way as long as Tua is healthy he’s sweeping both those teams. Better and more consistent qb play is winning 9 out of 10 times. I mean for draft stock since this is a throwaway year most likely wouldn’t be awful but I just don’t see it.
 
The only problem with the culture is Ross supporting failures. We have a GM who is going on 10 years failing to do anything of significance, and a QB who failed on contract for 5 years and was extended to a max deal. That's the only culture failure with the team. Ross keeping extending failed contracts. The result is no hope, shoving the product that has no hope down the fans' proverbial throat, year after year. Ross is pure evil.
 
Everybody will pick Miami to finish last in the division and then when they finish 2nd again the same people will spin it that the team, Tua and McDaniel under performed.
 
MARINO1384 said:
With the news of moving Ramsey maybe we aren’t good however the overrating of the jets and pats is comical. Both those rosters have just as many if not more holes and lack qb play. Maye is still raw and will make plenty of mistakes and who knows about justin fields. Either way as long as Tua is healthy he’s sweeping both those teams. Better and more consistent qb play is winning 9 out of 10 times. I mean for draft stock since this is a throwaway year most likely wouldn’t be awful but I just don’t see it.
Click to expand...
I don't see it. The Jets took us to OT in our house, with Tua playing, and while Maye is raw, he has definitely shown flashes. If either of those teams have good coordinators, they won't be the automatic "W" they've been in the recent past.

If Tua's healthy, I'm not worried about his play...or the offense mostly. That unit could beat those losing teams (its what they do), but the defense is going to be a problem.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom