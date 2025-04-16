Picked Last

Jssanto
Club Member
Listening to sports radio (82 on my xm) and subject was AFL East. Bills to win and we are last. Analyst was very negative towards Grier and McDaniels.
His opinion was largely based on all of the recent negative culture publicity.
Is there a way to redo culture without a head coach change? All of a sudden become a taskmaster instead of “one of the guys”?
Only one guy’s opinion, but a worrisome one.
His opinion was largely based on all of the recent negative culture publicity.
Is there a way to redo culture without a head coach change? All of a sudden become a taskmaster instead of “one of the guys”?
Only one guy’s opinion, but a worrisome one.