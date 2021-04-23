Picks to make me happy

fansinceGWilson
Super Donator
Club Member
I'm not interested in mocks or who SHOULD be available at what spot. What I want to know is, who would you be happy with in R1. Maybe 'content' is a better word. I have preferences within this group, but if Miami comes out of R1 with two of the below (one being WR), I can go to sleep with no big regrets.
Chase Pitts Waddke Moore
Phillips Parsons Surtain Oweh
Horn Bateman Moore Newsome
JOK Collins Toney Samuel
Chase Pitts Waddke Moore
Phillips Parsons Surtain Oweh
Horn Bateman Moore Newsome
JOK Collins Toney Samuel