Pictures from Detroit

Great stadium venue and environment for a game.

Great fans supporting a losing team; sold out game.

Good Dolphins presence and were heard in the 2nd half.

Tua is calm and collected. In many difficult 3rd down situations the stadium was rocking and he delivered. Quickly the crowd noise died.

No defensive pressure all game. Perhaps 3-4 times Goff was under slight pressure.

IGGY will continue to give 1-3 plays on defense but is serviceable most of the game.

Not sure who is responsible for game reviews, but we should have challenged a couple of plays.

Unlike the game against Pittsburgh, the zebras were wayyyyy to involved.

Time for Gaskin to be the change of pace back. I see no benefit to Edmonds at this point.

Need more from Smythe and the other TE's. No reason for them not to have single coverage with all the attention to 17 & 10.

The yardage Hill gets is like melting butter smooth.

Unfortunately, I only had a phone camera, so the images are average. Couple of thoughts around the game:Game notes:Final thoughts: Our QB pressure must improve, or we will not win enough games to reach the playoffs. Not sure how to fix that problem.