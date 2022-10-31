Pictures from Detroit

claytonduper
Unfortunately, I only had a phone camera, so the images are average. Couple of thoughts around the game:
- Great stadium venue and environment for a game.
- Great fans supporting a losing team; sold out game.
- Good Dolphins presence and were heard in the 2nd half.
- Tua is calm and collected. In many difficult 3rd down situations the stadium was rocking and he delivered. Quickly the crowd noise died.
- No defensive pressure all game. Perhaps 3-4 times Goff was under slight pressure.
- IGGY will continue to give 1-3 plays on defense but is serviceable most of the game.
- Not sure who is responsible for game reviews, but we should have challenged a couple of plays.
- Unlike the game against Pittsburgh, the zebras were wayyyyy to involved.
- Time for Gaskin to be the change of pace back. I see no benefit to Edmonds at this point.
- Need more from Smythe and the other TE's. No reason for them not to have single coverage with all the attention to 17 & 10.
- The yardage Hill gets is like melting butter smooth.