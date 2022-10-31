 Pictures from Detroit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pictures from Detroit

claytonduper

claytonduper

May 23, 2004
2,168
2,454
Unfortunately, I only had a phone camera, so the images are average. Couple of thoughts around the game:

  • Great stadium venue and environment for a game.
  • Great fans supporting a losing team; sold out game.
  • Good Dolphins presence and were heard in the 2nd half.
Game notes:
  • Tua is calm and collected. In many difficult 3rd down situations the stadium was rocking and he delivered. Quickly the crowd noise died.
  • No defensive pressure all game. Perhaps 3-4 times Goff was under slight pressure.
  • IGGY will continue to give 1-3 plays on defense but is serviceable most of the game.
  • Not sure who is responsible for game reviews, but we should have challenged a couple of plays.
  • Unlike the game against Pittsburgh, the zebras were wayyyyy to involved.
  • Time for Gaskin to be the change of pace back. I see no benefit to Edmonds at this point.
  • Need more from Smythe and the other TE's. No reason for them not to have single coverage with all the attention to 17 & 10.
  • The yardage Hill gets is like melting butter smooth.
Final thoughts: Our QB pressure must improve, or we will not win enough games to reach the playoffs. Not sure how to fix that problem.
 

