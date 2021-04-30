 Pitts and Chase | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pitts and Chase

eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
666
Reaction score
628
Location
Minnesota
I'm still so salty that we lost both of these guys. I honestly cannot believe the bengals didn't pick Sewell. I shouldn't be surprised though, that's dolphin luck the past 23 years.
 
Z

Zeb

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
315
Reaction score
420
Age
33
Location
Cocoa, FL
Lol you guys are so impatient its hilarious. Let all this play out for a year or 2 and then we will know if "we" screwed up.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
666
Reaction score
628
Location
Minnesota
Zeb said:
Lol you guys are so impatient its hilarious. Let all this play out for a year or 2 and then we will know if "we" screwed up.
Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! Ha
 
El Canadian

El Canadian

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 22, 2020
Messages
348
Reaction score
522
Age
22
Location
Toronto
jcaponio said:
Imagine how pissed you’d be if the Bengals took Sewell and we still took Waddle instead of Chase. Because that’s what would have happened.
Agreed, Waddle makes most sense for us.

Parker and Fuller on the outside with Waddle in the slot.
 
Z

Zeb

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 1, 2017
Messages
315
Reaction score
420
Age
33
Location
Cocoa, FL
eMCee85 said:
Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! Ha
I feel you. I've been a fan a long time too. But how do you know waddle won't be a better fit for us then chase or Pitts. You just don't know and if you say you do. You're just guessing. And hey maybe you will be right. But these guys haven't even played a down yet. Give it some time.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
666
Reaction score
628
Location
Minnesota
Zeb said:
I feel you. I've been a fan a long time too. But how do you know waddle won't be a better fit for us then chase or Pitts. You just don't know and if you say you do. You're just guessing. And hey maybe you will be right. But these guys haven't even played a down yet. Give it some time.
Oh I'm not even saying waddle won't be good. I just wanted one of Pitts or chase because of their attributes and their fit to our team. I'm not mad at the pick because we had no choice just salty we didn't even have the chance to pick one of the other two. Imo one of them would have been better for us
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2020
Messages
559
Reaction score
764
Location
Miami
eMCee85 said:
Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! Ha
Anyone mentions 23 years is, in fact, impatient and just using that as an excuse. This current staff/roster has nothing to do with something 20+ years ago. Stop the childish rhetoric.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 15, 2021
Messages
544
Reaction score
1,605
Location
Alabama
Pitts and Chase:

Are not Dolphins so the only thing I care about when I hear their names is how our Linebackers and Cornerbacks will make them look inept...
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
666
Reaction score
628
Location
Minnesota
TrogdorTheBurninator said:
Anyone mentions 23 years is, in fact, impatient and just using that as an excuse. This current staff/roster has nothing to do with something 20+ years ago. Stop the childish rhetoric.
Wait a minute, didn't you say this was a **** post and you were moving on? Why you still here. Move along
 
