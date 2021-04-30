Pitts and Chase:

Zeb said: I feel you. I've been a fan a long time too. But how do you know waddle won't be a better fit for us then chase or Pitts. You just don't know and if you say you do. You're just guessing. And hey maybe you will be right. But these guys haven't even played a down yet. Give it some time. Click to expand...

Oh I'm not even saying waddle won't be good. I just wanted one of Pitts or chase because of their attributes and their fit to our team. I'm not mad at the pick because we had no choice just salty we didn't even have the chance to pick one of the other two. Imo one of them would have been better for us