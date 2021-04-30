Pitts and Chase:

You think he was the pick anyway?Imagine how pissed you’d be if the Bengals took Sewell and we still took Waddle instead of Chase. Because that’s what would have happened.
Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! HaLol you guys are so impatient its hilarious. Let all this play out for a year or 2 and then we will know if "we" screwed up.
Agreed, Waddle makes most sense for us.Imagine how pissed you’d be if the Bengals took Sewell and we still took Waddle instead of Chase. Because that’s what would have happened.
I feel you. I've been a fan a long time too. But how do you know waddle won't be a better fit for us then chase or Pitts. You just don't know and if you say you do. You're just guessing. And hey maybe you will be right. But these guys haven't even played a down yet. Give it some time.Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! Ha
Oh I'm not even saying waddle won't be good. I just wanted one of Pitts or chase because of their attributes and their fit to our team. I'm not mad at the pick because we had no choice just salty we didn't even have the chance to pick one of the other two. Imo one of them would have been better for usI feel you. I've been a fan a long time too. But how do you know waddle won't be a better fit for us then chase or Pitts. You just don't know and if you say you do. You're just guessing. And hey maybe you will be right. But these guys haven't even played a down yet. Give it some time.
Anyone mentions 23 years is, in fact, impatient and just using that as an excuse. This current staff/roster has nothing to do with something 20+ years ago. Stop the childish rhetoric.Impatient? I wouldn't call waiting 23 years for good things to happen inpatient!! Ha
Wait a minute, didn't you say this was a **** post and you were moving on? Why you still here. Move alongAnyone mentions 23 years is, in fact, impatient and just using that as an excuse. This current staff/roster has nothing to do with something 20+ years ago. Stop the childish rhetoric.