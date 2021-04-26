Pitts or Chase?

LolSmith
I’ll agree with Smith. But for the sake of this poll, I’ll say Chase. Wouldn’t mind Pitts at all though. I’m open to any of the 4 receivers
For me Pitts adds another dimension to this offense than Chase. I’m going to be honest. I won’t be surprise if Chase is nothing more Han average in the league. Honestly I’d be more surprised if he turns out to be special.
There’s just something about his game that I don’t think will translate at the NFL level like it did in college.
Pitts and Gesicki is a crazy combination.
If this is true than Grier should not be the GM. This draft is teaming with WR's, you can get a Toney or Moore at 18 or 36 that is comparable to Waddle, Smith? great player but 166 lb. WR when you can have a physical Beast? Pitts should be and I think will be the choice if all of our options are on the board. Trade up from 18 if you want Smith or Waddle.I think it will be Waddle or Smith no matter if all 4 of them are still on the board at 6. I really don’t care which one of the 4 they draft as long as they draft one of them.