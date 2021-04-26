 Pitts or Chase? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pitts or Chase?

Pitts or Chase?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Simple question with two options.

The Fins sit at #6 and both Pitts and Chase are on the board.

No trade down, no other player just Pitts or Chase.
 
traptses

traptses

I’ll agree with Smith. But for the sake of this poll, I’ll say Chase. Wouldn’t mind Pitts at all though. I’m open to any of the 4 receivers
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

traptses said:
I’ll agree with Smith. But for the sake of this poll, I’ll say Chase. Wouldn’t mind Pitts at all though. I’m open to any of the 4 receivers
For me Pitts adds another dimension to this offense than Chase. I’m going to be honest. I won’t be surprise if Chase is nothing more Han average in the league. Honestly I’d be more surprised if he turns out to be special.

There’s just something about his game that I don’t think will translate at the NFL level like it did in college.

Pitts and Gesicki is a crazy combination.
 
1972forever

I think it will be Waddle or Smith no matter if all 4 of them are still on the board at 6. I really don’t care which one of the 4 they draft as long as they draft one of them.
 
cuzinvinny

cuzinvinny

Hate to start another useless thread but would find the question of, if Pitts and possibly Sewell are tagged do you think Grier and co.,& Flores pick Chase, Smith or Waddle much more interesting. I'm of the Waddle view. (much better fit for us IMO )....IMO, lol also my meaningless 2 cents worth...

I know, I know most many don't even have Sewell in the picture (not surprising )

The Pitts,Chase question is a no brainier or should be...
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

ANUFan said:
For me Pitts adds another dimension to this offense than Chase. I’m going to be honest. I won’t be surprise if Chase is nothing more Han average in the league. Honestly I’d be more surprised if he turns out to be special.

There’s just something about his game that I don’t think will translate at the NFL level like it did in college.

Pitts and Gesicki is a crazy combination.
I'm not going to argue with you because I agree that Smith and Pitts are both going to be special, but Chase is pretty young and had a lot of success and he trains quite a bit with Justin Jefferson and we all know how productive he was last year as a rookie. What don't you think will translate for him? Is there something that you seen, or just a gut feeling? I know that just looking at a player's tape doesn't always cut it because there's a lot of players with a lot of good tape that don't translate to the league. I can see liking Pitts and Smith more, but I'm not seeing how his game don't translate or shouldn't translate to the NFL.
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

1972forever said:
I think it will be Waddle or Smith no matter if all 4 of them are still on the board at 6. I really don’t care which one of the 4 they draft as long as they draft one of them.
If this is true than Grier should not be the GM. This draft is teaming with WR's, you can get a Toney or Moore at 18 or 36 that is comparable to Waddle, Smith? great player but 166 lb. WR when you can have a physical Beast? Pitts should be and I think will be the choice if all of our options are on the board. Trade up from 18 if you want Smith or Waddle.
 
"Fitzmagic"

"Fitzmagic"

The OP asked about Chase or Pitts and per the usual people want to throw Smith out there or put in their own narratives. How about answer his question the way it was asked?

I love both of them. But Pitts is the rarer prospect, it is just that simple for me.
 
