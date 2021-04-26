Pitts or Chase?

ANUFan said: For me Pitts adds another dimension to this offense than Chase. I’m going to be honest. I won’t be surprise if Chase is nothing more Han average in the league. Honestly I’d be more surprised if he turns out to be special.



There’s just something about his game that I don’t think will translate at the NFL level like it did in college.



Pitts and Gesicki is a crazy combination. Click to expand...

I'm not going to argue with you because I agree that Smith and Pitts are both going to be special, but Chase is pretty young and had a lot of success and he trains quite a bit with Justin Jefferson and we all know how productive he was last year as a rookie. What don't you think will translate for him? Is there something that you seen, or just a gut feeling? I know that just looking at a player's tape doesn't always cut it because there's a lot of players with a lot of good tape that don't translate to the league. I can see liking Pitts and Smith more, but I'm not seeing how his game don't translate or shouldn't translate to the NFL.