Pitts vs. Jordan

For $hits & giggles, let's say 1st 3 picks goes Lawrence, Wilson, Jones. And let's further stipulate Falcons either trade pick 4 to a team that wants Fields or takes Fields themselves. And say Bengals reunite Burrow & Chase.

In this scenario, Pitts falls into our laps :hclap:

Is it better to take him and not look back?

Or, do we take Smith or Waddle (our choice), and look for Brevin Jordan @ pick 2b (50)?

Curious to hear thoughts/ detailed analysis on both TEs - because I like the idea of playing more 12 personnel and pairing Gesicki with another receiving threat.

Could Jordan end up being as good, or close to as good NFL TE as Pitts? Or no chance?
 
