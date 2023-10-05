 Places Like Buffalo | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Places Like Buffalo

McMikey Mike

McMikey Mike

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 14, 2023
Messages
386
Reaction score
1,277
Location
FLORIDA
If my job was to coordinate travel arrangements for the Dolphins, I would not trust any Buffalo hotel and their staff. I would suspect Bills Mafia sabotage as a sure thing to be expected.

So, what do we know about Miami's stay in Buffalo last week? Not a thing. It's a big mystery.

What food was available for the team? Who prepared it? Were there a lot of items on the menu with a lot of sugar?
What were their rooms like? Was it noisy? Were there distractions that kept the team from getting the correct amount of sleep?
When were the air ducts last cleaned? How sanitary were the rooms? What was the attitude of the hotel staff towards the team?

Miami played like ****. Can we really chalk it all up to being unprepared or outclassed? Or were nefarious circumstances involved?
 
Step Brothers Reaction GIF
 
McMikey Mike said:
If my job was to coordinate travel arrangements for the Dolphins, I would not trust any Buffalo hotel and their staff. I would suspect Bills Mafia sabotage as a sure thing to be expected.

So, what do we know about Miami's stay in Buffalo last week? Not a thing. It's a big mystery.

What food was available for the team? Who prepared it? Were there a lot of items on the menu with a lot of sugar?
What were their rooms like? Was it noisy? Were there distractions that kept the team from getting the correct amount of sleep?
When were the air ducts last cleaned? How sanitary were the rooms? What was the attitude of the hotel staff towards the team?

Miami played like ****. Can we really chalk it all up to being unprepared or outclassed? Or were nefarious circumstances involved?
Click to expand...
Drawing Motivation GIF
 
I don't think the general population cares THAT much about the NFL. Hotel staff and everyone else are just trying to do their job and not get fired. They don't care about an NFL team enough to pull shit like that. On top of that, if they are a fan, they're most likely going to be star struck seeing these players.
 
Interesting theory.

I personally think Buffalo just kicked Miami's butts.

But you never know.
 
bward6460 said:
I don't think the general population cares THAT much about the NFL. Hotel staff and everyone else are just trying to do their job and not get fired. They don't care about an NFL team enough to pull shit like that. On top of that, if they are a fan, they're most likely going to be star struck seeing these players.
Click to expand...

We're talking about Buffalo, NY. I would argue that the general population of Buffalo cares very much about the Bills.

Keep in mind, for everyone else who is mocking my post. All I'm doing is asking questions...and as of right now, no one in the forum has answered any of them. Perhaps someone on the inside of the Dolphin organization hangs out here and can answer them. I'll patiently wait for that to happen.

Here's another question. When were the hotel rooms last sprayed for pests? That's important to know because the chemicals used in the pesticide could have an effect on people...especially if the treatment was applied within hours of the rooms being occupied.
 
McMikey Mike said:
We're talking about Buffalo, NY. I would argue that the general population of Buffalo cares very much about the Bills.

Keep in mind, for everyone else who is mocking my post. All I'm doing is asking questions...and as of right now, no one in the forum has answered any of them. Perhaps someone on the inside of the Dolphin organization hangs out here and can answer them. I'll patiently wait for that to happen.

Here's another question. When were the hotel rooms last sprayed for pests? That's important to know because the chemicals used in the pesticide could have an effect on people...especially if the treatment was applied within hours of the rooms being occupied.
Click to expand...
Even in the Philadelphia area where I am, I could never see this happening anywhere. I'd argue Philly is more passionate than Buffalo too. But now I can't tell if this is sarcasm with the pest control spray question...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom