Places Like Buffalo

If my job was to coordinate travel arrangements for the Dolphins, I would not trust any Buffalo hotel and their staff. I would suspect Bills Mafia sabotage as a sure thing to be expected.



So, what do we know about Miami's stay in Buffalo last week? Not a thing. It's a big mystery.



What food was available for the team? Who prepared it? Were there a lot of items on the menu with a lot of sugar?

What were their rooms like? Was it noisy? Were there distractions that kept the team from getting the correct amount of sleep?

When were the air ducts last cleaned? How sanitary were the rooms? What was the attitude of the hotel staff towards the team?



Miami played like ****. Can we really chalk it all up to being unprepared or outclassed? Or were nefarious circumstances involved?