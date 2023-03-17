PLANS FOR NEW DOLPHINS PASS RUSH

Ozfin
They have some depth as well. I think Fangio may be able to bring this unit to top 7.
Better if we can run the ball.
Do you think there's a chance they trade up for Washington or maybe even Mayer?When outside of that 11 you have at the mo - Baker, Davis, KK, Needham, McKinley, Ig, Tindall, Williams off the top of my head that's some handy depth.
As you say the longer we have possession the better it will be for the D.
