PLANS FOR NEW DOLPHINS PASS RUSH

Ozfin

Ozfin

Dynastybuilder said:
They have some depth as well. I think Fangio may be able to bring this unit to top 7.

Better if we can run the ball.
When outside of that 11 you have at the mo - Baker, Davis, KK, Needham, McKinley, Ig, Tindall, Williams off the top of my head that's some handy depth.

As you say the longer we have possession the better it will be for the D.
 
Fang will rotate players so whilst Wilkins & Seiler may get the most DI snaps they may not even be on the field in 3rd & Long, going with a NASCAR package of Chubb-Phillips-Ogbah-Goode (though if we get Ingram or AVG back they will be here or put baker on the end and play Riley as a coverage backer).
The fifth db may vary from game to game depending on opposition, Ramsay may play on top TE's like Kelce & Kittle as he did in LA.
 
Ozfin said:
When outside of that 11 you have at the mo - Baker, Davis, KK, Needham, McKinley, Ig, Tindall, Williams off the top of my head that's some handy depth.

As you say the longer we have possession the better it will be for the D.
Do you think there's a chance they trade up for Washington or maybe even Mayer?
 
Dynastybuilder said:
Do you think there's a chance they trade up for Washington or maybe even Mayer?
Grier hasn't finished wheelin and dealin yet.
Get the impression he is always looking in any store for a new bargain.
Yes TE is still a position I would look to bolster. Still plenty of water to pass under the bridge before the draft but Grier has proved before he will step up positions to get people.
 
