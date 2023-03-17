PLANS FOR NEW DOLPHINS PASS RUSH

Fang will rotate players so whilst Wilkins & Seiler may get the most DI snaps they may not even be on the field in 3rd & Long, going with a NASCAR package of Chubb-Phillips-Ogbah-Goode (though if we get Ingram or AVG back they will be here or put baker on the end and play Riley as a coverage backer).

The fifth db may vary from game to game depending on opposition, Ramsay may play on top TE's like Kelce & Kittle as he did in LA.