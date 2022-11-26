Play-calling & Game planning

arge13 said: Obviously we have seen improvements in both areas. More than we could have ever anticipated. I actually think we are getting better throughout the season on both sides of the ball, and excited about where could end up by playoffs.



My wonder is this... how much has McDaniel kept in the bag and not shown so he can save packages and play calls for our tougher schedule stretch?



I imagine he has something in mind for the 49ers defense that has not been on tape this year. We also know how much the Patriots prepare and how important it would be to break tendencies and catch them off guard. Thoughts?

I guarantee he's absolutely got something in store for every defense he faces. I personally don't think it's as simple as holding plays back. Everything that I've seen so far with McD is purposeful. It's actually quite impressive how quick his offense has improved. Not just by the numbers but by mismatches and pre-snap motion. It's seems to have purpose in everything they execute from alignments, pre-snap motion, blocking assignments, ect. It's no wonder it took some time to limit pre-snap penalties with all the moving pieces, it's been quite impressive considering how hard it has been for defenses to make correct adjustments considering what they see from an alignment or motion stand point. The minute they think they have the correct pre-snap look bam the offense finds their weakness. And Tua has been damn near perfect in his progressions, and taking what the defense gives him. One thing I absolutely believe with McD is that everything he does has purpose I guarantee he questions why a scenario may work rather than well in theory it's sound, he addresses every scenario he can think of before spending time on implementation. Real damn impressive.