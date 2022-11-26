Play-calling & Game planning

Obviously we have seen improvements in both areas. More than we could have ever anticipated. I actually think we are getting better throughout the season on both sides of the ball, and excited about where could end up by playoffs.
My wonder is this... how much has McDaniel kept in the bag and not shown so he can save packages and play calls for our tougher schedule stretch?
I imagine he has something in mind for the 49ers defense that has not been on tape this year. We also know how much the Patriots prepare and how important it would be to break tendencies and catch them off guard. Thoughts?
My wonder is this... how much has McDaniel kept in the bag and not shown so he can save packages and play calls for our tougher schedule stretch?
I imagine he has something in mind for the 49ers defense that has not been on tape this year. We also know how much the Patriots prepare and how important it would be to break tendencies and catch them off guard. Thoughts?