 Play Calling | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Play Calling

A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
76
Reaction score
144
I hope it's more of an issue of inexperience then having no clue what to do. If it is the former then at least we would have some hope that this will get better as the year goes on.

However, and this cannot be stressed enough, they have to be far more creative against teams that blitz. This won't be the last game the teams are going to be flying off the edge against us. We had zero response to this.

Bring in another tight end, get Malcolm Brown on the field more if he's the best blocking back, get those bubbles going to Waddle and now Fuller, and get a screen game going for God sakes.

Once we have a couple first downs and we're beating the blitz, teams will back off and our playbook will open up. But that looked absolutely hopeless yesterday from the get-go..
 
T

tommyp

Second String
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,202
Reaction score
563
yup, obviously ever team is going to look at what buffalo did. need to counter that and slow them down.
next sunday will definitely tell us something about this team
 
TannDaMan17

TannDaMan17

Starter
Joined
Nov 16, 2016
Messages
2,396
Reaction score
1,590
Flores needs to school himself and his staff on the offensive side of the ball and quick, or he's going to be out of a job.

There's always a Kliff Kingsbury out there who knows how to run an offense, maybe that's what this team needs if Flo can't get it done.

Yes the team played like a** and that's not all on Flo, but you can't get blown out the way we have vs Buffalo these last 2 meetings.

McDermott has taken Flo to the woodshed schematically, Flo needs to fix that or GTFO!

Buffalo has outscored us 91 to 26 in the last 2 games and there isn't a 65 point difference between these 2 rosters in these 2 games, it's on Flo to fix this s*** and NOW!

Honeymoon over, time to s*** or get off the pot.
 
A

arge13

Rookie
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
76
Reaction score
144
Agreed. Starts at the top. Not just how the OC's prep the players, but how the HC preps the coordinators.
Truly shameful and demoralizing.

What I will ignore this week is the PC's and the typical Coach speak (we need to do a better job, we need to clean some stuff up,etc.). We have all been screaming to fix this OL for decades. It is a JOKE...

Can't cook a Carbonara with ingredients out of a cardboard box!!
 
dnespins

dnespins

Starter
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,676
Reaction score
2,117
i dont care for our RPO scheme but i can't kill the playcalling yesterday when the line is that bad.

when they don't whiff completely they're getting pushed back into the QBs lap and quickly, too.
 
