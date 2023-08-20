Play calling

Long suffering fan
- Sep 2, 2019
- 156
- 335
- 50
- Scotland
Sorry if this has been posted before.
When I have watched these pre season games I have came away impressed that Tua and the other q.b have had plenty of time to survey the line on scrimmage.
McDaniel seems to have cured the time it takes to get the plays in.
I'm very happy about this.
