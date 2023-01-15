Play Clock too much For McDaniel.

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 29,943
- Reaction score
- 30,227
- Location
- Columbus, OH
You get 40 seconds and Miami damn near has a delay of game penalty every play. Absolutely insane. It shouldn’t be this hard.
You blame that on skylar? Lmao! Just how interesting eff???? LmaoThats 1000% on McDaniel. Obviously Skylar isn’t helping him but we knew Skylar was gonna be the QB all week.
It's been that way all seasontoo cute play calling always running out of time fire his ****ing ass
You blame that on skylar? Lmao! Just how interesting eff???? Lmao
problem is we have seen the same mistakes all year...is he learning?Coach has to learn and fix this whatever it is. I can’t be mad. The team played their tails off and it will breed confidence