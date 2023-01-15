 Play Clock too much For McDaniel. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Play Clock too much For McDaniel.

J

jbyrd850

Thats 1000% on McDaniel. Obviously Skylar isn’t helping him but we knew Skylar was gonna be the QB all week.
 
Sirspud

So fitting the two biggest moments in the game were a third and 19 interception from the 8 yard line that should have never been called, and a 4th down that he failed to get the play in.

With mediocre head coaches (and mediocre=bad), the whole point is that you can take a game's/season's worth of effort and undo it with coaching decisions.
 
67Stang

Skylar played well enough to win. I put this absolutely first on McDaniel getting the play call in late and the receivers with several key drops!
 
Mcganiel

Biggest investment of offseason.
22e1d6dd-4711-46f4-badc-2d1935405e23.bd6abc03eba8c08907a54e0b6d3ae478.jpeg
 
