 Play that Most Characterizes the Season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Play that Most Characterizes the Season?

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
25,655
36,019
There are a few plays that standout in what has been a disappointing season. Tua not sliding, getting a concussion, and missing four games. Mostert's fumble against Buffalo when Miami was actually dominating that game.

But to me, the play that most characterizes this season was Miami's last offensive play against Houston.

Tua throws a 50/50 ball to Hill, who initially has possession, but it's wrestled away by Stingley. A big completion to keep Miami's chances alive becomes a game changing interception instead.

The play showed a few things. One, Stingley was more physical there than Hill. We've all questioned the physicality of this Dolphins team. Two, it just showed that the other team had a little more desire. That's a desire play right there. Who wants it more?

The pass was also just a little short, or maybe it goes the distance.

A little short. Not quite enough. That's Miami's season in a nutshell.
 
I haven't watched the replay yet but apparently Duke Riley is to blame for that fake punt. Running wrong routes and missing assignments is a great way to lose games, that sums up the season pretty well
 
lynx said:
I haven't watched the replay yet but apparently Duke Riley is to blame for that fake punt. Running wrong routes and missing assignments is a great way to lose games, that sums up the season pretty well
........sounds like coaching issues and being unprepared......like always in these "Litmus test" games.
 
Blake the great said:
........sounds like coaching issues and being unprepared......like always in these "Litmus test" games.
It's true, seems like a lot of times this year the play calling was correct but the execution wasn't there. I like McDaniel but I agree with those who say we might need a "tougher" coach when things like that happen.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
A QB should ALWAYS try to overthrow a receiver - particularly a fast one. Rather INC than INT
 
fansinceGWilson said:
A QB should ALWAYS try to overthrow a receiver - particularly a fast one. Rather INC than INT
Eh, I expect the #1 rated player voted by NFL players and coaches to make that catch, he had both hands on it and had it ripped from him. Tua played bad but Hill needed to make that play. Thats another common theme, Hill also fails to make plays when we need him in big games. His worst games and worst drops are in big games too.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
A QB should ALWAYS try to overthrow a receiver - particularly a fast one. Rather INC than INT
In this case, Tua could have overthrown the receiver…..straight into the onrushing safety. The ball was dropped right into the proper spot. Tyreek just got it ripped away.
 
Eich getting shoved into the backfield (which happened repeatedly) and the rusher swats the ball away from Tua for a fumble.
 
Fake punt. Once again poor coaching leads to a loss because of preparation, or more the lack of...
 
