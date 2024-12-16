Play that Most Characterizes the Season?

There are a few plays that standout in what has been a disappointing season. Tua not sliding, getting a concussion, and missing four games. Mostert's fumble against Buffalo when Miami was actually dominating that game.



But to me, the play that most characterizes this season was Miami's last offensive play against Houston.



Tua throws a 50/50 ball to Hill, who initially has possession, but it's wrestled away by Stingley. A big completion to keep Miami's chances alive becomes a game changing interception instead.



The play showed a few things. One, Stingley was more physical there than Hill. We've all questioned the physicality of this Dolphins team. Two, it just showed that the other team had a little more desire. That's a desire play right there. Who wants it more?



The pass was also just a little short, or maybe it goes the distance.



A little short. Not quite enough. That's Miami's season in a nutshell.