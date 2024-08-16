 Played a Round | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Played a Round

Yesterday with Seth Joyner. Talked a lot of football, good inside info and **** like that. I asked him who was the toughest QB he had to defend against and he said hands down Dan Marino every day of the week and no one else even came close.

We also had a friendly argument about Tua and Herbert. He likes Tua but said hands down he thinks Herbert is the guy he would have taken and still likes him today

Seth was a very good golfer, he beat me by one stroke, and a good guy. His short game was outstanding
 
very cool :). Thanks for sharing. Where did you guys play?
 
I get it with Hebert. I think we all do…he passes all the traditional physical test for that position.

He also makes splash plays here and there too.

But ultimately if he doesn’t continue to develop in those key down and distance and moments in the game and the 4th quarter etc.

He’ll end up being just another guy with nice stats that never got to that next level.

He had a new coaching staff etc. maybe they’ll help him get there.
 
