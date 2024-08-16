Played a Round

EasyRider
Yesterday with Seth Joyner. Talked a lot of football, good inside info and **** like that. I asked him who was the toughest QB he had to defend against and he said hands down Dan Marino every day of the week and no one else even came close.
We also had a friendly argument about Tua and Herbert. He likes Tua but said hands down he thinks Herbert is the guy he would have taken and still likes him today
Seth was a very good golfer, he beat me by one stroke, and a good guy. His short game was outstanding
