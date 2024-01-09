Player Incentives met/not met for EOY 2023 - Some Cap Space Recovered - Rough Estimate

Miami Dolphins News: The Hidden Cost to Jerome Baker's Injury While Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker will fall short of his playing time incentives, several other teammates are earning big extra money this season.

This link is a little old (December 11), but here's how it stands now. Anything not met (if im not mistaken) goes back into our cap space pool for next year. From what I understand these incentives are accounted for in our available cap, but if not met return back, if that's wrong, feel free to post it, I may be off on a few of these because of per game bonus' and such.Armstead - $650,000 for making Pro Bowl -Mostert - $1,000,000 for yardage -(500k for 600 yards, 500k for 900 yards)Hill - $250,000 for making Pro Bowl -Baker - $250,000 if playing 85% of snaps -(Was on pace, but injuries will take him out)Van Ginkel - $375,000 if playing 55% of snaps -(Was on pace, but injuries will take him out)Armstead - Up to $1,200,000 for playing time -(65% Playing Time = 300k, 70% = 400k, 80% = 500k)Chubb - $250,000 for making Pro Bowl -Howard - $1,000,000 for making Pro Bowl or All Pro -