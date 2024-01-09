 Player Incentives met/not met for EOY 2023 - Some Cap Space Recovered - Rough Estimate | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Player Incentives met/not met for EOY 2023 - Some Cap Space Recovered - Rough Estimate

This link is a little old (December 11), but here's how it stands now. Anything not met (if im not mistaken) goes back into our cap space pool for next year. From what I understand these incentives are accounted for in our available cap, but if not met return back, if that's wrong, feel free to post it, I may be off on a few of these because of per game bonus' and such.

www.profootballnetwork.com

Miami Dolphins News: The Hidden Cost to Jerome Baker's Injury

While Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker will fall short of his playing time incentives, several other teammates are earning big extra money this season.
www.profootballnetwork.com www.profootballnetwork.com

Armstead - $650,000 for making Pro Bowl - MET
Mostert - $1,000,000 for yardage - MET (500k for 600 yards, 500k for 900 yards)
Hill - $250,000 for making Pro Bowl - MET

Total: $1,900,000

Baker - $250,000 if playing 85% of snaps - NOT MET (Was on pace, but injuries will take him out)
Van Ginkel - $375,000 if playing 55% of snaps - NOT MET (Was on pace, but injuries will take him out)
Armstead - Up to $1,200,000 for playing time - NOT MET (65% Playing Time = 300k, 70% = 400k, 80% = 500k)
Chubb - $250,000 for making Pro Bowl - NOT MET
Howard - $1,000,000 for making Pro Bowl or All Pro - NOT MET

Total: $2,475,000
 
