Players don't care

I'm from Argentina, and probably too much emotional. But watching the players after the game smiling and greeting jaguars players, something seems wrong.
Shouldn't they show frustration from loosing to one of the worst teams in NFL?
The team is a mess.. besides firing grier and or flores I would take a serious look at most of the players, get people more agressive.
 
The sooner fans realize this is a Job to these players. And they are friends and such. The better fans can take these actions after the game.
 
This is just a job for the majority of players. They got paid today even though they lost to one of the worst teams in NFL history. I’d be pretty happy too if I could be terrible at my job for 3-4 hours and then collect a check for several hundred thousand dollars.
 
