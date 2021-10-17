Players don't care

I'm from Argentina, and probably too much emotional. But watching the players after the game smiling and greeting jaguars players, something seems wrong.
Shouldn't they show frustration from loosing to one of the worst teams in NFL?
The team is a mess.. besides firing grier and or flores I would take a serious look at most of the players, get people more agressive.
