This is a point worth making based on Alain Poupart's last article.Let's be clear. Poupart is essentially saying (in the nicest way possible :) ) that the QB needs to be replaced. If you read between the lines, the article basically makes the case that Tua hasn't shown the critical stuff.And that's fine...but just come out and say that.Henne didn't change. Tannehill didn't change. Players don't change. They produce in accordance with the system they're in (see Kohou) and the support they're surrounded with (see Tua). The smaller a guy's role is, the less he has to do on his own accord, the less he'll be exposed. And players worthy of being featured 24/7 like Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce are hard to find. That's especially true of QBs.So a message to all the fans: Please don't ever do that thing where you ask a player toI'm so sick of hearing people say that. It's a non-answer that says more about the speaker than the actual situation itself.Look, if you can't tell what you're looking at, that's your own problem. Fix your ignorance. Watch more tape. Research the system. Look at historical stats. Break things down. Don't ask for more time or more information to make your decision when all that really means is,Poupart is citing W/L records and conditional passer rating stats. That's fine. It's a valid argument. And when he says Miami shouldit reads asHe makes this clear when he argues that finding the best long-term QB is more important than easing the present cap situation. What he doesn't do is say that the player himself is on the hook to answer the question. He's correct. We are. Poupart makes it very clear that he doesn't want to re-sign Tua and only leaves himself the obvious out of saying essentially,Poupart is being rational there. That makes complete sense. Along the same lines, we all reserve the right to reconsider our positions if Lamar Jackson's legs are tragically severed in a car accident. Hey, if the facts dramatically change we'll adapt.But the point here is that failing to take a clear stand on a player is on the fan. If you think Pat Mahomes is a good player when his team wins, a great player when he wins the Super Bowl and an over-rated player when his team has a down year, that's you being lazy and stupid. Mahomes was always the same guy during all those situations.If you need more than a few games to sum up a player and maybe 2 years to evaluate what that player is and isn't good at and whether he can adapt to the challenges he's faced with, you won't ever hold a very interesting opinion. I hear thisnonsense way too often when the real truth is fans just need to be more honest. Say what you think and don't hold back.The Dolphins had 4 years to see Christian Wilkins. When they couldn't reach a deal last offseason it wasn't because theyor needed Wilkins tosomething he hadn't. There was plenty of information and they offered the number they thought made sense. The simple fact was that Wilkins saw ain toughing it out through a 5th year extension and a possible tag situation if it meant hitting FA so he could earn even more money as a player. The Dolphins didn't intend for Wilkins to pass on their offer. He simply wanted to earn more money as a player and chose that riskier path for his own gain. He proved nothing this year from a playing standpoint nor could he have. He's exactly the same guy today from a football standpoint. The Dolphins view of Wilkins as a DT hasn't changed. I promise.When the Dolphins look at Tua this offseason they are not going to ask him to come back next year and "prove" anything. If you don't know who Tua is now you probably took 7 years to "figure out" Tannehill, too. The Dolphins will know who Tua is when he walks in those doors. They'll know what his strengths and weaknesses are. They'll know exactly what they can and can't ask of him and whether he's likely to improve in some area of his game enough to justify asking it of him. You either sign him to certain terms knowing who he is or you begin down the road of replacing the player.Truth be told, that's probably more on Tua at this point and what he's willing to accept. If next year goes poorly his stock may drop. Wilkins said no to a "fair" number and wanted more knowing his path to good production wasn't going to be limited by anyone but himself. Tua is a QB. He's constrained by the system, the OL, the weapons, the play-calling, the weather, etc. There's reasons why Tua may not take the risk that Wilkins did.Players appreciate Super Bowls but they all want $$$. They're human.Point being, there were people who were right/wrong about Tannehill but the worst people were the cagey, fence sitters who always went 1 year at a time asking for the team to "prove" something.Poupart has basically said he wants to see change because he believes any attempt to build around a middle class QB is stupid and pointless. I wish more people were willing to be honest. If that's what you think, post it, own it and argue for it. Maybe you trade Tua for scraps. Maybe you tag and trade Wilkins. Maybe jump up for somebody this year in the draft or just forfeit the upcoming season to draft a QB in '25.Whatever your preference, just own it.