 Players don't change | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players don't change

M

Mello Yello

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 1, 2022
Messages
93
Reaction score
220
Age
37
Location
SC
This is a point worth making based on Alain Poupart's last article.

Let's be clear. Poupart is essentially saying (in the nicest way possible :) ) that the QB needs to be replaced. If you read between the lines, the article basically makes the case that Tua hasn't shown the critical stuff.

And that's fine...but just come out and say that.

Henne didn't change. Tannehill didn't change. Players don't change. They produce in accordance with the system they're in (see Kohou) and the support they're surrounded with (see Tua). The smaller a guy's role is, the less he has to do on his own accord, the less he'll be exposed. And players worthy of being featured 24/7 like Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce are hard to find. That's especially true of QBs.

So a message to all the fans: Please don't ever do that thing where you ask a player to "prove it." I'm so sick of hearing people say that. It's a non-answer that says more about the speaker than the actual situation itself.

Look, if you can't tell what you're looking at, that's your own problem. Fix your ignorance. Watch more tape. Research the system. Look at historical stats. Break things down. Don't ask for more time or more information to make your decision when all that really means is, "I don't want to investigate on my own when I can just kick the can down the road and wait until there's a final outcome to point to."

Poupart is citing W/L records and conditional passer rating stats. That's fine. It's a valid argument. And when he says Miami should "keep their options open" it reads as "avoid a long-term commitment and prepare for change." He makes this clear when he argues that finding the best long-term QB is more important than easing the present cap situation. What he doesn't do is say that the player himself is on the hook to answer the question. He's correct. We are. Poupart makes it very clear that he doesn't want to re-sign Tua and only leaves himself the obvious out of saying essentially, "I'll reconsider my position if somehow Tua complete transforms his play and changes the entire narrative."

Poupart is being rational there. That makes complete sense. Along the same lines, we all reserve the right to reconsider our positions if Lamar Jackson's legs are tragically severed in a car accident. Hey, if the facts dramatically change we'll adapt.

But the point here is that failing to take a clear stand on a player is on the fan. If you think Pat Mahomes is a good player when his team wins, a great player when he wins the Super Bowl and an over-rated player when his team has a down year, that's you being lazy and stupid. Mahomes was always the same guy during all those situations.

If you need more than a few games to sum up a player and maybe 2 years to evaluate what that player is and isn't good at and whether he can adapt to the challenges he's faced with, you won't ever hold a very interesting opinion. I hear this "he needs to prove it..." nonsense way too often when the real truth is fans just need to be more honest. Say what you think and don't hold back.

The Dolphins had 4 years to see Christian Wilkins. When they couldn't reach a deal last offseason it wasn't because they "hadn't seen enough" or needed Wilkins to "prove" something he hadn't. There was plenty of information and they offered the number they thought made sense. The simple fact was that Wilkins saw a financial benefit to himself in toughing it out through a 5th year extension and a possible tag situation if it meant hitting FA so he could earn even more money as a player. The Dolphins didn't intend for Wilkins to pass on their offer. He simply wanted to earn more money as a player and chose that riskier path for his own gain. He proved nothing this year from a playing standpoint nor could he have. He's exactly the same guy today from a football standpoint. The Dolphins view of Wilkins as a DT hasn't changed. I promise.

When the Dolphins look at Tua this offseason they are not going to ask him to come back next year and "prove" anything. If you don't know who Tua is now you probably took 7 years to "figure out" Tannehill, too. The Dolphins will know who Tua is when he walks in those doors. They'll know what his strengths and weaknesses are. They'll know exactly what they can and can't ask of him and whether he's likely to improve in some area of his game enough to justify asking it of him. You either sign him to certain terms knowing who he is or you begin down the road of replacing the player.

Truth be told, that's probably more on Tua at this point and what he's willing to accept. If next year goes poorly his stock may drop. Wilkins said no to a "fair" number and wanted more knowing his path to good production wasn't going to be limited by anyone but himself. Tua is a QB. He's constrained by the system, the OL, the weapons, the play-calling, the weather, etc. There's reasons why Tua may not take the risk that Wilkins did.

Players appreciate Super Bowls but they all want $$$. They're human.

Point being, there were people who were right/wrong about Tannehill but the worst people were the cagey, fence sitters who always went 1 year at a time asking for the team to "prove" something.

Poupart has basically said he wants to see change because he believes any attempt to build around a middle class QB is stupid and pointless. I wish more people were willing to be honest. If that's what you think, post it, own it and argue for it. Maybe you trade Tua for scraps. Maybe you tag and trade Wilkins. Maybe jump up for somebody this year in the draft or just forfeit the upcoming season to draft a QB in '25.

Whatever your preference, just own it.
 
Last edited:
Huh? Players and QBs develop in the NFL all the time. Even just taking Tua's career arc you can see that.
In 2021 it was "Tua can't throw the deep ball".
In 2022 it was"ok he can throw but he can't stay healthy."
In 2023 it's "ok he stayed healthy but he can't win big games."

Jared Goff couldn't win big games through 7 years in his career and seems like he can now. Players develop all the time.
 
FinInYpsi said:
Huh? Players and QBs develop in the NFL all the time. Even just taking Tua's career arc you can see that.
In 2021 it was "Tua can't throw the deep ball".
In 2022 it was"ok he can throw but he can't stay healthy."
In 2023 it's "ok he stayed healthy but he can't win big games."

Jared Goff couldn't win big games through 7 years in his career and seems like he can now. Players develop all the time.
Click to expand...

Baker Mayfield got ran out of the Browns organization.
 
FinInYpsi said:
Huh? Players and QBs develop in the NFL all the time. Even just taking Tua's career arc you can see that.
In 2021 it was "Tua can't throw the deep ball".
In 2022 it was"ok he can throw but he can't stay healthy."
In 2023 it's "ok he stayed healthy but he can't win big games."

Jared Goff couldn't win big games through 7 years in his career and seems like he can now. Players develop all the time.
Click to expand...

#1 - Those are narratives. Narratives aren't who you are. They're how you're described (accurately or inaccurately) by others.

#2 - Have any of those narratives actually changed? Can Tua officially throw it deep? Can he officially stay healthy? Can he officially not win big games? All of those are topics of concern. All of those are open to speculation.


The point I'm making is that these topics of discussion aren't going away any time soon. Tua's not coming back next year with a cannon. So either say it's too big an issue to overcome or live with it. He's not coming back with mobility. So either crucify him or live with it.

My point is fans pass the buck by talking about these things and asking stuff to change which isn't ever going to.

Poupart makes it clear how he feels. He's ready to make a change even if it hurts in the interim. Fans that feel that way need to be as bold as Poupart.
 
LargoFin said:
incorrect. Jared Goff went to SB on rookie contract. He absolutely deserved an extension with the Rams. He did not need to develop with the Lions.
Click to expand...

Goff in year-1

Fans: We don't want to make a mistake like the Rams did with Goff at #1!

Goff in year-3

Fans: We just need our Goff...2-years of a 100-rating, Super Bowl, baby!

Goff in year-5

Fans: Goff's a weak link. Trade him!

Goff in year-6

Fans: 91-rating? He's okay but just a stop gap.

Goff in year-8

Fans: We need our Jared Goff...he won a Playoff game for the lowly Lions!
 
We all know Poupart is the expert authority on NFL QB's. If he said it, it must be the truth.

They said the exactly same thing about Peyton Manning early in his career. Even last year, they were saying the same thing about Lamar Jackson, who probably is the league MVP.

If the Dolphins won their last game against Buffalo and made it to the second round, there's no way in hell Poupart would be suggesting any of this stuff, and be real, it was very close to happening. That's why these reactionary takes are completely ridiculous.
 
The only disagreement I have here is the following….

Yes, we do know who Tua is at this point. What we have yet to establish is whether or not he is being limited to an extent by what is going on around him. I think Tua has clearly shown enough that calling him a “middle class” quarterback is misguided. We need McD to adjust his offense.
 
lynx said:
We all know Poupart is the expert authority on NFL QB's. If he said it, it must be the truth.

They said the exactly same thing about Peyton Manning early in his career. Even last year, they were saying the same thing about Lamar Jackson, who probably is the league MVP.

If the Dolphins won their last game against Buffalo and made it to the second round, there's no way in hell Poupart would be suggesting any of this stuff, and be real, it was very close to happening. That's why these reactionary takes are completely ridiculous.
Click to expand...

Lamar is currently 1-3 in the playoffs, if they lose to Houston tomorrow he will definitely hear it.
 
circumstances said:
Alain.

And it's when he smears his feces on paper for us to read.
Click to expand...
checks out grace helbig GIF by This Might Get
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom