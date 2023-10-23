 Players I Would Be Hesitant to Resign | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players I Would Be Hesitant to Resign

I know it's mostly fun to stick to the here and now and the live games, but I was curious after having a few thoughts during the Eagles game last night.

1) Jevon Holland, there's no way you could give him a top 3-5 safety contract. What is everybody watching to think he's more than a nice player?

2) Waddle, I am sure to get flack for this, but, I wouldn't yet be happy to see the Phins pay him at the level of top receivers like Hill, Kelce, Jefferson etc. --

3) Kohu, I think he's excellent and if he keeps progressing could be the guy who ends getting paid

Everyone talks about the upcoming contracts but for me, these 2 guys have not earned getting over-paid. Unless they both really upgrade, I'd like to see Grier stick to reality like the Wilkins contract.

What do you all make of Waddle and Holland, in terms of next contracts AND how overpaying them means again less upleveling of the OL and DL and LB?
 
All reasonable thoughts. Just going to have to see how the season progresses. It really does bother me how little Holland is a factor in the passing game. You probably could get away with letting Waddle go if Hill was going to be around for a lot longer, but Hill has made it known that he only wanted to play a couple of more years, so losing both guys would be a big setback for the offense.
 
I mean Kohou is a slot guy he’s not a starter on the edge. He won’t break the bank.

Yeah Holland disappears sometimes but both Waddle and Holland both have one more year so it’s a non issue. Not the biggest waddle fan either, great speed but seems to have drop issues sometimes and the injuries are racking up.

End of the day it’s all going to depend on Tuas contract. Does he take the 50-55 million a season in like with hurts/Herbert/burrow etc or does he take 40-45 million with a higher guaranteed. That’s probably the difference in if you let a waddle or Holland go.
 
I love Wilkins at 18m/year. Not more.
I don’t know if R. Davis’ Contract is ending, but I wouldn’t bring him back. He’s a giant who makes very little impact.

Holland and Waddle have another year so I wait to see. But I’m inclined to re-sign as I believe they are still ascending and are building blocks.
 
I want to like Davis but yes he is invisible in most games.
 
It is likely Waddle and Phillips have 2 more years. Holland was a 2nd round pick, but they were 1sts and we will pick up their 5th year option.
 
Now all of a sudden Waddle is chopped liver? you have the memory of a goldfish. All players go through a phase of battling injuries. I was there last night, Waddle was doing emergency rehab on the sidelines to return in the game
 
Yes, I would resign Waddle. He makes Hill better and Hill makes him better. We need the speed.
Until I know who you might be replacing Holland with, I would also resign him. He is a streaky player, but has come up big at times. If you can upgrade, fine....but haven't seen that yet.
Kohou is playing out of position. He has a role to play on this team and I don't see a reason to move on from such a young player
Wilkins has a cap. He isn't in the top 10 at his position but also isn't in the bottom 10 either. If you can upgrade fine, if you can get him at a reasonable number...fine. But not someone I overspend for.
 
