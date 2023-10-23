Players I Would Be Hesitant to Resign

I know it's mostly fun to stick to the here and now and the live games, but I was curious after having a few thoughts during the Eagles game last night.



1) Jevon Holland, there's no way you could give him a top 3-5 safety contract. What is everybody watching to think he's more than a nice player?



2) Waddle, I am sure to get flack for this, but, I wouldn't yet be happy to see the Phins pay him at the level of top receivers like Hill, Kelce, Jefferson etc. --



3) Kohu, I think he's excellent and if he keeps progressing could be the guy who ends getting paid



Everyone talks about the upcoming contracts but for me, these 2 guys have not earned getting over-paid. Unless they both really upgrade, I'd like to see Grier stick to reality like the Wilkins contract.



What do you all make of Waddle and Holland, in terms of next contracts AND how overpaying them means again less upleveling of the OL and DL and LB?