Players I Would Pay Now

So we don't lose them in the future and we have them locked so to not over pay too much. Below is what I would offer our players.



Holland - 4 years 35 Mil 25 guaranteed. With his last two years being somewhat underwhelming, even though his numbers were better this year, I think this would be a good start for him. Gives him a little above 6mil per yr with other incentives.



Phillips - 5 years 75 Mil 55 guaranteed. Coming off the injury, we have total leverage right now. This would give almost 11 mil per year. I admit, I'm always screaming against signing injured players but this isn't that bad for an edge and I would include medical clause and have an out after 3 yrs.



Waddle - 4 yrs 80 mil 65 guaranteed. That's pretty much 16 mil per year with other incentives to make. I'm paying Waddle and getting rid of Hill in 2026. The reason I don't go higher is because of the injury history which is also why I come in a little low comparative to others in the league. Still have to draft a big tall fast compliment to Waddle though.



E Ezukanma - 3 yrs 15 mil 10 guarenteed. this is my kinda outta right field signing. I like this kid. I think he should be utilized more. We've seen him bully dudes when they attempt to tackle. Imo, we have to find a way to get this dude on the field.



These are my four. Who are yours? We have to take care of this now to avoid ANOTHER year like this year where we lose our guys we drafted. What's the consensus? Is this realistic, am I close on the numbers or am I waaaaaaay off here?



PS. I left Tua out on purpose to try and avoid another Tua thread. We all already know the situation there.