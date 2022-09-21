 Players of the week | Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players of the week | Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,397
Reaction score
37,241
Location
Bahamas
There was an abundance of thrilling comeback wins in Week 2, but perhaps there was no rally as epic as the one staged by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

On the heels of Tagovailoa's astounding performance, the Miami QB led the way as the NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday morning.

Tagovailoa headlines a fresh-faced crop of honorees

www.nfl.com

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown highlight Players of the Week

Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are among the NFL Players of the Week.
www.nfl.com www.nfl.com
 
Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

Tank for Tua Apologist
Club Member
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
18,513
Reaction score
15,754
Location
Calgary Alberta
Excited Elizabeth Banks GIF by ABC Network
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom