Players of the week | Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

There was an abundance of thrilling comeback wins in Week 2, but perhaps there was no rally as epic as the one staged by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.On the heels of Tagovailoa's astounding performance, the Miami QB led the way as the NFL Players of the Week were unveiled Wednesday morning.Tagovailoa headlines a fresh-faced crop of honorees