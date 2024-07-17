 Players on other rosters you're keeping an eye on? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players on other rosters you're keeping an eye on?

Are there any players on other NFL rosters you're keeping an eye on and hoping they become available in the next 4 or 5 weeks? I'm thinking players that might be cut or traded as teams finalize their rosters. For example, I'm watching Harrison Bryant, te with the Raiders. Las Vegas signed him early in the spring, but then when Brock Bowers fell to them in the draft, it's not clear where Bryant fits in with the Raiders future.

The 2025 draft could have some good te options, but Bryant is young, talented and could be acquired at a low price. Currently Miami has Smyth, Hill, Smith, Fortson, Tanner Conner and Hayden Rucci at te. I'm intrigued by both Smith and Fortson, but Smith is aging and Fortson is built more like a big wr being listed at 226 pounds.
 
