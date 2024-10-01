 Players that Absolutely Can’t be On the Roster Next Year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players that Absolutely Can’t be On the Roster Next Year?

Is it possible to not bring back the entire O-line next year? Time to admit Eichenberg was wasted resources and a huge mistake. Jackson no worth the 1st rd pick used on him, trade him for picks. And everyone else should be straight cuts. Eat whatever money is needed to send Armstead packing.

The fact that Miami fails time after time after time on 4th and 1 is asinine behind this line
 
I mean they gotta keep a few like Ramsey and Hill because of stupidly extending them. I would look to trade them though
 
This team looks like it's about to be top 3 bad which means you clean house from top to bottom. Very people are safe if at all.
 
I wrote last week, I think there are only five guys worth even considering keeping.

I'd be cleaning house tomorrow morning. They won't, but they should. We've seen what we have now. Our coach isn't good. Our GM's terrible. Our owner's a football and organizational dunce. Half our roster lacks NFL talent, the other half is highly paid and doesn't care.
 
This team was already 5th worst in power rankings. And they just lost to the lowest rated team. I think that drops them to absolute last.
 
Regardless, my point is nobody is safe when you are in that conversation.
 
