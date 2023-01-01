 Players That Absolutely Need to Be Gone Next Season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Players That Absolutely Need to Be Gone Next Season

Jason Sanders
Eric Rowe
Byron Jones
Jerome Baker
Keion Crossen
Noah Igbinoghene
Elandon Roberts
Greg Little
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long

All need to be gone.

And Eichenberg and Raekwon Davis need to lose their starting jobs.

And Boyer and Crossman need to be gone, too.
 
bradmcnutt13 said:
Does this take dead money into consideration b/c if not might just be easier to list who we should keep?
Click to expand...
Good question. I’d like to get rid of ALL of the linebackers but that’s probably not feasible. I would say only bring back Baker and AVG and can everyone else for 2023
 
