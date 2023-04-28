Players that fall.

Jssanto said: Do they fall because the teams know something that no one else knows? That seems unlikely. If 32 teams know it the newspapers would know it, and of course print it.

If a guy you have high falls, do you take him even if it is not a position of need? Click to expand...

They can fall for a variety of reasons - scheme fit, prototype athletic profile that team looks for, how the board falls and each team having 1 person above that guy, etc. Yes for some there's inside info that could cause them to fall (medical, locker room fit, maturity) and those usually come out after the draft, not before.I will always jump at the opportunity to go get a guy who falls if he's an elite talent regardless of position, as long as there are not huge red flags for medical or locker room stuff. For medical, i would always weigh risk/reward for that particular medical issue. For instance, i take the risk on Nakobe Dean last year. He fell bc of shoulder and knee concerns (along with overall size). To me, he was a steal in R3 bc he was an elite college player, even if he only ends up playing for 4-5 years. He's a great player, great person, on top of off-ball LB being a need position. Other recent R3 picks (Tindall, Long, Brandon Jones, Deiter) show me that it's fine to take a great player with an injury concern bc the recent hit rate is only 25%.