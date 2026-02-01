Players weigh in on Hafley

From Tyler Desena and Kevin Fielder, an inside look at our new coach. I love that he connects with his players and isn’t the old school hard nosed type of coach as I don’t think that translates well with the younger generation. If he can balance between being tough and still being relatable then I think he’s already better off than McD who was pure relations and vibes:





Since being announced as the next Miami Dolphins head coach, those close to Jeff Hafley have used a common phrase to describe his coaching philosophy:



Teaching.



A long-time coach who left college football because of the infamous changes in the sport with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal, Hafley’s coaching career — and arguably the reason the Dolphins hired him over qualified candidates, including new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula, and Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak — has evolved around the value of teaching players to improve and learn his duplicitous defensive scheme.



While the Dolphins fanbase has shot multiple jokes from the hip about the franchise becoming the “Miami Packers,” it’s that way for a reason. The Dolphins are craving a sense of sustainability that hasn’t been around since Dan Marino was slinging the ball. That’s why Miami wanted a general manager who would value the draft and a head coach willing to spend the time to develop those players into long-term parts of their future.



“I’ve taken a lot of pride on the defensive side of the ball, whether we’ve been 3-4 spacing, 4-3 spacing, had to evolve this year when Micah Parsons walked in with a week to go and totally had to change stuff,” Hafley said in his introductory press conference. “That’s what good coaching is. It’s developing, it’s teaching, and it’s getting the most out of players, so I’m excited for that.”



To no one’s surprise, Hafley’s ability to teach his scheme and the fundamentals was a common theme amongst those who either played under or coached with him at previous stops.



Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion, for example, wasted no time mentioning Hafley’s ability to teach when asked about his relationship with the former Packers defensive coordinator at the East-West Shrine Bowl.



“To me, he’s a great teacher, and a great person — just a great coach all around. He’s an A-plus guy. Connects with all the players, connects with all the coaches,” said Mannion.



“Football, in its truest form, is about teaching. Teaching a scheme, teaching fundamentals, and then applying it on the field. I can’t say enough good things about Coach Hafley. I’m close with him. He’s a great man, and he’s going to do great things in Miami.”



It isn’t just teaching that separates Hafley from other coaches, though. While some build a scheme without input from their players, Hafley has taken a different approach, asking players for their feedback on specific parts of plays.



“It speaks to Coach Hafley as a communicator and as a leader of a unit or a team. He wants to empower his players. He wants to know what they’re most comfortable with because ultimately, if you’ve been in football long enough, if the players feel good about the play, they’re going to execute it at a high level,” Mannion said.



“I think it just speaks to him being forward-thinking in terms of what these guys feel great about because ultimately, that’s going to lead to any coach – offense, defense, special teams – feeling great about it.”



Hafley’s focus on teaching the fundamentals and raising the ceiling for his players is a byproduct of his time in college football, a space designed for that very task.



Not only did Hafley get his first major coaching break in college, but he spent most of the decade coaching for Ohio State and Boston College. At Boston College, he oversaw the development of multiple NFL Draft picks, including wide receiver Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), Zion Johnson (Los Angeles Chargers), and, more recently, Donovan Ezeirauku (Dallas Cowboys) and Ozzy Trapilo (Chicago Bears).



If the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl is any indication, four more players from Hafley’s time at Boston College — offensive linemen Logan Taylor and Jude Bowry, wide receiver Lewis Bond, and edge rusher Quintavyious Hutchins — could be picked in this year’s NFL Draft.



While some of these players didn’t spend a long time with Hafley — Hutchins and Taylor, for example, spent just one season with him before he moved to the NFL — all four spoke highly of Hafley in conversations with The Backside Dig in Mobile.



Logan Taylor

After two seasons with Virginia, Taylor entered the transfer portal before the 2023 season with three years of eligibility remaining. Taylor, who started every game as a redshirt freshman, ended up committing to Boston College for the 2023 season, Hafley’s final season.



That season, Taylor earned all-conference honors after starting every game at left tackle for the Eagles. Taylor was one of the Eagles’ best offensive linemen that season, posting an impressive 71.9 PFF grade.



“Coach Hafley was a great coach,” Taylor told The Backside Dig. “Very grateful that he gave me the opportunity to attend Boston College. It was one of the best things that happened to me. I wish him all the best at Miami.”



Jude Bowry

Bowry spent his first two seasons at Boston College under Hafley, appearing in ten games, including two starts as a true freshman. As a true sophomore, Bowry played 71 snaps against Florida State, as Boston College produced 457 yards of offense.



“He was a good coach. He was very professional,” said Bowry. “He tried to treat us like pros as well. I hold him in high regard. I think he’s an excellent coach, a wonderful guy.”



Although Bowry was shocked by Hafley’s decision to leave Boston College abruptly, he told The Backside Dig that he doesn’t hold it against him, understanding that other factors likely played into the decision.



In fact, Bowry spoke incredibly highly of Hafley, calling him a terrific teacher.



“He’s big in teaching ball. He has a lot of knowledge, and he knows what he’s talking about,” Bowry said. “He’s honestly been a good coach during my time at BC, when he was there. I think he’s just a hell of a teacher.”



Among the things that Bowry learned from his old head coach was the ability to approach every day and task like a professional.



“Just how to be a pro. How to attack each and every day. Whether you’re in shells or you’re doing something like full pads, it doesn’t matter. Just attacking each day and being crisp no matter what you do.”



Lewis Bond

A record-breaking wide receiver for Boston College, Bond started his career and saw his initial breakout under Hafley.



In 2023, Bond started 10 games under Hafley, posting 52 catches for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. That included Bond’s first 100-yard game in college, recording 104 yards and a score against Virginia.



In three seasons at Boston College, Bond and Hafley built a relationship that lasted. Bond said he remained in contact following Hafley’s departure, even sending him a text after he became the Dolphins’ next head coach.



“He’s a great guy. He’s a player coach,” Bond said. “He loves his players; he’s going to ride for his players every time.



Somebody I’m still close to. Somebody that I respect and love. He’s had my back from the moment I stepped on campus to now. He’s a great coach.”



Bond echoed the other players and Mannion when talking about Hafley’s ability to teach. Although he primarily focused on defensive backs, Bond said Hafley was a “great teacher” across the board.



Quintayvious Hutchins

The lone defensive player on his list, Hutchins, played three seasons at Boston College under Hafley. However, he appeared sparingly on defense under Hafley, focusing on special teams.



“He’s a solid person. He’s respectful, he’s loyal. His loyalty runs deep with all his players,” Hutchins said about Hafley. “He’s truthful when it comes to playing time or when it comes to something you did. He’s always straightforward.”



Hutchins said that Hafley did a strong job at encouraging his players and pushing them to be the best version of themselves. Despite managing an entire roster at Boston College, Hutchins said he paid close attention to his players’ performance and whether it was up to par.



“He tries to speak to both sides of the ball, even though he’s a defensive coach. He’s always helping every position,” Hutchins said. “He’s always talking, giving you critiques of what you need to get better at, what you’re good at. … I feel like when it comes to teaching, he was a great coach.”