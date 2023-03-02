Players we've interviewd and a scouting report.

I figure why not make our time useful and start a thread with players we have interviewd and a little report on them,I'll start off.



Trenton Simpson





The guy is a freakin animal in coverage in zone and man coverage, I mean come on, when your playing 30 reps a game at slot, far outside backer and safety your gonna miss shot a couple times, but this is not because of a lack of instincts for which ive heard multiple times, thats hogwash, ive now watched 6 full games on him.



First of all this dude is going to kill the combine so theres that, incredibly long arms, explosive intial movements, and just pure speed..



at 6'3 240 I expect he runs high 4.4 to low 4.5,I just cant believe how brett Venables used him at clemson, I mean I can because his coverage is very good, I mean there isnt a wide rceiver screen he doesnt blow up, there isnt a pass that he isnt trying to jump and deflect, he's always passing guys off in the zone while keeping his eyes on the qb.Like I said there are reps from every level of the defense.



He doesnt have any pass rush aresenal at this point, but he's a good blitzer.



I would catergorize him as an outstanding contained defender with the athleticism and speed to close quickly upfield and to the flats..



I would not put him in the inside..



I think he hesitates sometimes because he wants to make sure..But this is not someone who is a great athlete who lacks instincts, like Tindall..



after the combine im not sure he'll make it to 51 but if he did hes def on the short list.