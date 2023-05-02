Playing around with a final roster, a witless manifesto.

1) I think I've got every player that we've signed here, so feel free to point out anyone that I've missed.

2) I've color-coded it as black for 'solid-unless-traded', blue for 'fighting-for-a-spot', and red for 'outside-looking-in'. Yes, I expect that almost everyone will quibble with this or that, but that's okay. It's really, REALLY early.

3) The final roster will contain 53 players and I have only 41 as relatively safe bets. As I see it, there are only 12 positions that are really up for grabs here (and 19 in blue ). There are no set positional requirements for how many from each position will be saved. For instance, last year we broke with 3 QBs, 8 OL, and far too many TEs. I think all of that will change this year.

4) I've made no effort to list players that we have not signed yet. So, there is no Flemming or Cook, or whoever. This isn't a contest entry, only a running tally.

5) I took a few liberties with the UDFA linemen. As usual, most of these guys played LT in college, but honestly, almost all of them will be forced inside if they make the NFL. Most UDFA OLTs just are not going to be good enough to play outside at a higher level.



Offense (19)

QB: Tua, White, Thompson, Blackman

RB: Wilson, Achane, Mostert, Ahmed, Brooks, Gaskin

FB: Ingold, Lovett

WR1: Hill

WR2: Waddle

WRs: Wilson, Berrios, Ezukanma, Sanders, Anderson, Swain, Cracraft, Davis, Coleman

TE: Smythe, Saubert, Higgins, Conner , Hill, Taylor

LT: Armstead, Lamm, Horst, Jensen

LG: Eichenberg, Jones, Hayes

C: Williams, Feeney, Uluave

RG: Hunt, Cotton, Scaife, Tunstall

RT: Jackson, Christian, Ki. Smith



Defense (19)

DE: Ogbah, Twyman, Charlton

DT: Wilkins, Bronson, Montalvo

DT: Sieler, Davis, Pili

Edge: Phillips, Chubb, Van Ginkle, Reed, Goode, Vandenburgh, Agude, Nelson

MLB: Long, Tindall

WLB: Baker, Riley, Miller

CB1: Ramsey, Iggy, Bethel

CB2: Hoard, C. Smith, Crossen

FS: Holland

SS: Elliot, Jones

DBs: Kohou, Needham, Williams, Campbell, McKinley, Ellis, Williams, Bonner, K. Smith



(Specials 3)

K: Sanders

P: Bailey, Turk

LS: Ferguson



Total (41)