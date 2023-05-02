 Playing around with a final roster, a witless manifesto. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playing around with a final roster, a witless manifesto.

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,053
Reaction score
30,304
1) I think I've got every player that we've signed here, so feel free to point out anyone that I've missed.
2) I've color-coded it as black for 'solid-unless-traded', blue for 'fighting-for-a-spot', and red for 'outside-looking-in'. Yes, I expect that almost everyone will quibble with this or that, but that's okay. It's really, REALLY early.
3) The final roster will contain 53 players and I have only 41 as relatively safe bets. As I see it, there are only 12 positions that are really up for grabs here (and 19 in blue). There are no set positional requirements for how many from each position will be saved. For instance, last year we broke with 3 QBs, 8 OL, and far too many TEs. I think all of that will change this year.
4) I've made no effort to list players that we have not signed yet. So, there is no Flemming or Cook, or whoever. This isn't a contest entry, only a running tally.
5) I took a few liberties with the UDFA linemen. As usual, most of these guys played LT in college, but honestly, almost all of them will be forced inside if they make the NFL. Most UDFA OLTs just are not going to be good enough to play outside at a higher level.

Offense (19)
QB: Tua, White, Thompson, Blackman
RB: Wilson, Achane, Mostert, Ahmed, Brooks, Gaskin
FB: Ingold, Lovett
WR1: Hill
WR2: Waddle
WRs: Wilson, Berrios, Ezukanma, Sanders, Anderson, Swain, Cracraft, Davis, Coleman
TE: Smythe, Saubert, Higgins, Conner, Hill, Taylor
LT: Armstead, Lamm, Horst, Jensen
LG: Eichenberg, Jones, Hayes
C: Williams, Feeney, Uluave
RG: Hunt, Cotton, Scaife, Tunstall
RT: Jackson, Christian, Ki. Smith

Defense (19)
DE: Ogbah, Twyman, Charlton
DT: Wilkins, Bronson, Montalvo
DT: Sieler, Davis, Pili
Edge: Phillips, Chubb, Van Ginkle, Reed, Goode, Vandenburgh, Agude, Nelson
MLB: Long, Tindall
WLB: Baker, Riley, Miller
CB1: Ramsey, Iggy, Bethel
CB2: Hoard, C. Smith, Crossen
FS: Holland
SS: Elliot, Jones
DBs: Kohou, Needham, Williams, Campbell, McKinley, Ellis, Williams, Bonner, K. Smith

(Specials 3)
K: Sanders
P: Bailey, Turk
LS: Ferguson

Total (41)
 
Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

troublesome
Club Member
Joined
May 4, 2006
Messages
1,262
Reaction score
733
Age
51
Location
Thugz Mansion
man when you see it like this, o line looks glaringly weak. wrs, dline/edge, and secondary look strong.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
13,053
Reaction score
30,304
Tupac Shakur said:
man when you see it like this, o line looks glaringly weak. wrs, dline/edge, and secondary look strong.
Click to expand...
17 linemen in camp means they aren't sure they have enough. That's a disproportionate amount of spots to go toward the line.
 
Etuoo33

Etuoo33

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 24, 2004
Messages
5,415
Reaction score
3,230
Location
North Central FL
Feverdream said:
17 linemen in camp means they aren't sure they have enough. That's a disproportionate amount of spots to go toward the line.
Click to expand...
It also tells me that we were unhappy with the replacement FA linemen we signed last year. Dieter, Little, Fischer, Shell all have yet to be invited back to compete for bench warmer status. That say's a lot about the FA Tackle/OL market in a 32 team league.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom