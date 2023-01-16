Playing in Buffalo doesn’t seem so daunting anymore

After the last 2 games, the fins, under McDaniel, have demonstrated that they can compete in Buffalo- a feat Flores was unable to attain as we routinely got out asses handed to us in orchard park- yes they still lost, and yes McDaniel has a lot of work to address the in game management issues- there’s a lot to work on there no doubt- but he had this team ready to play in cold, frigid, snowy, Buffalo- this team has not looked this competent in Buffalo cold weather games in years