Playoff Chances that much Harder Now

NBP81 said:
Also read they're calling up their 3rd QB and he'll probably get a good amount of play time... 4th pre-season type stuff.
I mean, it's not like we didn't see the outcome of this year anyway a long time ago... just sucks that we put ourselves in this situation in the first place. We can't rely on outside sources.

Oh well I guess.
 
Danny said:
just as long as they don’t lose to Buffalo
I guess that wouldn’t happen until the AFC Championship. I’ll take KC losing in the Divisonal round because of this.
 
Currently sitting at 15th in the draft order. Losing can get you up to as high as 12. Winning and missing the playoffs can drop the Dolphins all the way down to 18.

Just food for thought. Denver would have to collapse in miraculous fashion.
 
Denver is going to destroy the backup JV chiefs. Won't be close.
 
Michael Scott said:
Currently sitting at 15th in the draft order. Losing can get you up to as high as 12. Winning and missing the playoffs can drop the Dolphins all the way down to 18.

Just food for thought. Denver would have to collapse in miraculous fashion.
Better book it, it's 18th for sure.

And 100% front office retention.
 
