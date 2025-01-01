Playoff Chances that much Harder Now

Chiefs make decision on resting players for Week 18 showdown vs. Broncos
One fan base certainly won't be happy with this decision
Chiefs resting most starters. Including Mahomes.
Also read they're calling up their 3rd QB and he'll probably get a good amount of play time... 4th pre-season type stuff.
Chiefs resting most starters. Including Mahomes.
I mean, it's not like we didn't see the outcome of this year anyway a long time ago... just sucks that we put ourselves in this situation in the first place. We can't rely on outside sources.Also read they're calling up their 3rd QB and he'll probably get a good amount of play time... 4th pre-season type stuff.
I’ll take the playoff whooping, if given the choice.Not fussed. I can go without another playoff whooping quite happily.
just as long as they don’t lose to BuffaloHopefully this has a major impact on them when they next play over 3 weeks after their last game action.
I guess that wouldn’t happen until the AFC Championship. I’ll take KC losing in the Divisonal round because of this.just as long as they don’t lose to Buffalo
The local rumor is the Cheifs want the Broncos to make the playoffs just in case we lose too and the Bengals get in.
Better book it, it's 18th for sure.Currently sitting at 15th in the draft order. Losing can get you up to as high as 12. Winning and missing the playoffs can drop the Dolphins all the way down to 18.
Just food for thought. Denver would have to collapse in miraculous fashion.