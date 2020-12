I'll bite



I'll go in order of who I think will be toughest match ups



1) Chiefs bc Mahomes

2) Tennessee bc Henry will plow our run def

3) Pitt bc they are balance and have been very lucky this year

4) Baltimore bc ... well look at our last trips to the playoffs

5) Buffalo bc we know them, we could win this game

6) LV - doesn't scare me

7) Cle - lol we won't have a chance to play them in round 1 but we would beat them

8 ) Colts - Rivers sucks we would beat them easy I think