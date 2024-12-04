Playoff Paths (Yeah, Yeah, I don't care. I want playoffs :p)

We do actually still control our own destiny. win out and we're in. (10-7)



Jets are a dumpster fire, I trust Tua in a dome against a Texans team that has regressed, and the 49ers team are depleted, without McCaffrey and now his backup Mason. Aiyuk is out and Deebo is having a down year. Browns are ready for the offseason but Winston has them playing better.



Now...



**If we were to lose one game, for simplicity's sake, that loss must be to the 49ers. Losing to an AFC team just makes it that much harder (although not impossible)**



Basically, root against the the Colts, Broncos, and Ravens every week.



Ravens schedule is so-so (bye, @NYG, vs Pitt, @Hou, vs CLE)... if they go 1-3, we jump them at 9-8

Colts schedule is a joke but they are the type of team that could literally lose to anyone.

Broncos schedule is pretty brutal. If they lose to the Colts, they then they play @LAC, @Cinci (back to back away games), and finally vs KC



I hate that I do this every damn year hoping to just taste the postseason but 'tis the life of a Dolphin fan.



Go Fins!