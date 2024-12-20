Playoff picture looking good!

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx
Could this be 2022 all over again sneaking in at the 7th seed at 9-8 yet this time we actually beat the bills in the wildcard? All the fans start crying because we havent had a playoff victory in over 23 years and mcd/grier are seen as a great duo. Patience is the best. Ok heres the scenarios I played on the generator that would get us in and theres 3 different ways!
Dolphins win 3 AND
1. Broncos lose next 2(BENGALS & CHEIFS) & COLTS lose 1 most likely
2. Chargers lose next 2(PATRIOTS & RAIDERS) COLTS lose 1
3. Ravens lose next 3(STEELERS, TEXANS & BROWNS) COLTS lose 1
