 Playoff picture looking good! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoff picture looking good!

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 21, 2006
Messages
1,020
Reaction score
363
Could this be 2022 all over again sneaking in at the 7th seed at 9-8 yet this time we actually beat the bills in the wildcard? All the fans start crying because we havent had a playoff victory in over 23 years and mcd/grier are seen as a great duo. Patience is the best. Ok heres the scenarios I played on the generator that would get us in and theres 3 different ways!

Dolphins win 3 AND

1. Broncos lose next 2(BENGALS & CHEIFS) & COLTS lose 1 most likely

2. Chargers lose next 2(PATRIOTS & RAIDERS) COLTS lose 1

3. Ravens lose next 3(STEELERS, TEXANS & BROWNS) COLTS lose 1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom