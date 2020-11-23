Playoff picture

I see threads and articles about us being in the playoffs and where we stand as of right now after the Denver loss.I have no desire any longer to see this team in the playoffs. I watched the whole game and while some teams suffer a setback and have a bad game it really looks more to me like they’re not very good especially on offense.



I have no interest in reading anything concerning the playoffs for this team. Watching that game literally made me nauseous especially the play by both lines. Seriously I’m not kidding I literally got nauseous!!!



I knew it was all too good to be true but the writing was on the wall every week where the Offense could not produce much of anything. I don’t think or not that I can remember a team starting A rookie and then benching him three weeks and 3/4 into a game later I’m sure it’s happened but not that I can remember.



Back to my point, do any of you really care for the playoffs after what you witnessed yesterday? I don’t think they would stand a chance..it would be one and done and embarrassing just like yesterday. The score felt more to me like 35 to 13 it really did.



I don’t feel Denver is atrocious but they’re not a good team and to get dismantled by Drew lock!! the future may look bright but our coach got outcoached our team got outplayed and I have no interest in the playoffs after what I witnessed.