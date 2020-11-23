Playoff picture

Go Flo

Go Flo

Rookie
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
44
Reaction score
62
Age
49
Location
Bellair Bluffs
I see threads and articles about us being in the playoffs and where we stand as of right now after the Denver loss.I have no desire any longer to see this team in the playoffs. I watched the whole game and while some teams suffer a setback and have a bad game it really looks more to me like they’re not very good especially on offense.

I have no interest in reading anything concerning the playoffs for this team. Watching that game literally made me nauseous especially the play by both lines. Seriously I’m not kidding I literally got nauseous!!!

I knew it was all too good to be true but the writing was on the wall every week where the Offense could not produce much of anything. I don’t think or not that I can remember a team starting A rookie and then benching him three weeks and 3/4 into a game later I’m sure it’s happened but not that I can remember.

Back to my point, do any of you really care for the playoffs after what you witnessed yesterday? I don’t think they would stand a chance..it would be one and done and embarrassing just like yesterday. The score felt more to me like 35 to 13 it really did.

I don’t feel Denver is atrocious but they’re not a good team and to get dismantled by Drew lock!! the future may look bright but our coach got outcoached our team got outplayed and I have no interest in the playoffs after what I witnessed.
 
Last edited:
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,283
Reaction score
1,415
Age
30
Location
Tallahassee
No team with Jakeem Grant as their #2 WR, Mack Hollins as their #3 WR, and Ahmed as their starting RB has any business being in the playoffs. And I like all those players too, it just is what it is.

As a fan of course I want to see us overachieve and make it this year, but truthfully we shouldn’t be that concerned about it. We’re obviously not competing with the Chiefs this year.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,887
Reaction score
2,955
Location
Miami
If we get to the playoffs we will only get embarrassed like in the past. I am glad we are progressing but there is still work to be done transforming this roster.

We need an elite pass rusher, an above average RB, more oline help, more WR help. We need better linebackers.

If we can nail this next offseason we could be superbowl contenders next year.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,672
Reaction score
6,725
illscriptures said:
If we get to the playoffs we will only get embarrassed like in the past. I am glad we are progressing but there is still work to be done transforming this roster.

We need an elite pass rusher, an above average RB, more oline help, more WR help. We need better linebackers.

If we can nail this next offseason we could be superbowl contenders next year.
Click to expand...

If Miami can get to the playoffs and get embarrassed, that's still better than my 6-7 win prediction and great promise for '21
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,887
Reaction score
2,955
Location
Miami
fansinceGWilson said:
If Miami can get to the playoffs and get embarrassed, that's still better than my 6-7 win prediction and great promise for '21
Click to expand...

100%. We are well ahead of schedule, we just aren't there quite yet and some people need to reel in their lofty expectations for this year as we are overachieving.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,296
Reaction score
4,682
The only player on offense even worthy of being considered above-average at their position right now is DVP.

It doesn't mean some of the youngsters won't grow into it, just not there yet.

The defense fairs a bit better with Ogbah, Howard and Jones.

The Broncos exploited Miami's biggest weakness on D which is stopping the run.

We will see how Miami fairs when they play the Pats again and the Raiders. If Miami does make the playoffs, it wouldn't be pretty to be matched up with the Titans.

Of course, Sanders is an elite kicker and Haack is decent.

Growing pains and need to hit on some legit playmakers in next year's draft.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
7,301
Reaction score
13,087
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
illscriptures said:
If we get to the playoffs we will only get embarrassed like in the past. I am glad we are progressing but there is still work to be done transforming this roster.

We need an elite pass rusher, an above average RB, more oline help, more WR help. We need better linebackers.

If we can nail this next offseason we could be superbowl contenders next year.
Click to expand...
We may need a QB as well.
 
Kebo

Kebo

I'm your huckleberry
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
339
Reaction score
398
Location
Georgia
Making the playoffs would be nice, but I don’t expect it.
 
B

Birdmond

Club Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,193
Reaction score
3,297
For me the playoffs is an extra week of watching my team. I’ll take that anyway I can get it. I think a 10-6 team misses the playoffs and that’s possibly Miami.
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

Doctorate
Joined
Aug 7, 2004
Messages
1,071
Reaction score
705
Age
57
Location
Charlottesville, VA
I'm a fan, so I always want us to make the playoffs. Do I think we can win a game even if we make it in, no. Did I think we'd be in the playoffs this year, no.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
1,258
Reaction score
1,840
Location
Everywhere
I don't understand the OP. Do you not want the team to succeed? If that's the case the door is right there for you....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom