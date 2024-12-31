Playoff probability 12%

NFL.com currently has our playoff probability listed as 12%, with Denver's listed at 83%...how is that even possible?At worst, I'd think it'd be 25%, because there's a 50% chance we win or lose, and a 50% chance Denver wins or loses, I'm hardly a mathematician but if there's only 4 possible outcomes is that not 25%?But realistically, the Dolphins are the #18 ranked team, taking on a #28 ranked Jets.While the #1 ranked Chiefs are taking on a #12 ranked Broncos.Should that alone not dramatically raise our probability, well above even 25%?Yes, I know KC is resting starters and Denver is playing for their life. But on the flip side to that, so are we, and the Jets are a dumpster fire that's gotten steamrolled by teams far worse than us, including the #30 ranked Patriots. Also, we're on a 2 game win streak, and Denver is on a 2 game losing streak. Where's the optimism? I feel like a lot people sound like we're walking towards our funeral. I think we're about to roll into the playoffs! And assuming, a few key players () are back by then, possibly even give the Bills a massive upset...