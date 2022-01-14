Playoff rooting guide for 1st round draft pick from 49ers

If you are still under the impression or anticipate Miami eventually trades multiple first round picks to Houston for Watson, then you probably don't care where the 2022 pick lands in the first round. If you think Miami is going to use the pick, here is what we should be hoping for this weekend to maximize the draft pick slot value. Of course it obviously starts with the 49ers losing to the Cowboys. The pick they got from the 49ers will be anywhere between #19 and #23 depending on the results from the other games this weekend. To get the 19th pick, this would need to happen:



Cowboys Over 49ers

Steelers Over Chiefs

Patriots Over Bills

Bengals Over Raiders

Eagles Over Bucs

Rams/Cardinals game has no impact



Of course if the 49ers defeat the Cowboys, that means the pick will be in the #25 to #32 range depending on how the rest of the playoffs play out in coming weeks.