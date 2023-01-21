Playoff Thread

dolfan91
Class Clown
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 17,327
- Reaction score
- 35,443
- Location
- New Jersey
Thought I'd get the weekend started with a good 😃 😀 😄
Same here. Hopefully Super Joey can pull off the road victory. I'm rooting for the Bengals and Giants to make the SB. Long shots, but that's who I'm hoping for.I still can’t comprehend how the Bengals are traveling to Buffalo. It’s mind boggling. Mike Brown is weak.
I would’ve threatened lawsuits out the ass if they pulled that on my team.
It should’ve been ruled a 7-3 loss for Buffalo, it’s not complicated.
But given how the Dolphins in game in Buffalo was officiated, this is just par for the course. As I type this Tre’Davious White just got away with another penalty.
Same here. Hopefully Super Joey can pull off the road victory. I'm rooting for the Bengals and Giants to make the SB. Long shots, but that's who I'm hoping for.
I agree! The Bengals had a very good chance to beat the Bills that night and never got to finish the game. They would have ended up the #2 seed if they did. This game should be at a neutral site at the very least.I still can’t comprehend how the Bengals are traveling to Buffalo. It’s mind boggling. Mike Brown is weak.
I would’ve threatened lawsuits out the ass if they pulled that on my team.
It should’ve been ruled a 7-3 loss for Buffalo, it’s not complicated.
But given how the Dolphins in game in Buffalo was officiated, this is just par for the course. As I type this Tre’Davious White just got away with another penalty.
That game should have been completed. I've never seen a game cancelled due to an injury, no matter how severe. According to what I read, both teams decided not to continue. IMO, that constitutes a forfeit by both teams, and they should both get a loss.I still can’t comprehend how the Bengals are traveling to Buffalo. It’s mind boggling. Mike Brown is weak.
I would’ve threatened lawsuits out the ass if they pulled that on my team.
It should’ve been ruled a 7-3 loss for Buffalo, it’s not complicated.
You mean kinda like how the Dolphins had all these injuries and still almost beat the Bills last weekend?Bengals missing 3 starters on OL, so gotta like the Bills chances at home.