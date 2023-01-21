Playoff Thread

dolfan91 said: Same here. Hopefully Super Joey can pull off the road victory. I'm rooting for the Bengals and Giants to make the SB. Long shots, but that's who I'm hoping for. Click to expand...

Same here.I jokingly said earlier in the week I want to see a Jaguars-Giants Super Bowl but I clearly can’t root for Jax today and risk seeing them hand Buffalo an easy SB appearance.Nope, KC all the way in that one.It pains me to see Joe Burrow be so awesome both as an OSU fan and Dolphins fan that coveted him so much.Not that I thought he was great in his limited time in Columbus. But that senior year at LSU was obvious big time talent.