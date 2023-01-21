 Playoff Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoff Thread

I still can’t comprehend how the Bengals are traveling to Buffalo. It’s mind boggling. Mike Brown is weak.

I would’ve threatened lawsuits out the ass if they pulled that on my team.

It should’ve been ruled a 7-3 loss for Buffalo, it’s not complicated.

But given how the Dolphins in game in Buffalo was officiated, this is just par for the course. As I type this Tre’Davious White just got away with another penalty.
 
Same here. Hopefully Super Joey can pull off the road victory. I'm rooting for the Bengals and Giants to make the SB. Long shots, but that's who I'm hoping for.
 
im rooting for the ny giants the hardest, they play hard and tough..

ive noticed the ego of Jalen Hurts grow to become a little annoying to me, i know most think hes perfect but im noticing some traits where i think being humbled would be nice to see.
 
Same here.

I jokingly said earlier in the week I want to see a Jaguars-Giants Super Bowl but I clearly can’t root for Jax today and risk seeing them hand Buffalo an easy SB appearance.

Nope, KC all the way in that one.

It pains me to see Joe Burrow be so awesome both as an OSU fan and Dolphins fan that coveted him so much.

Not that I thought he was great in his limited time in Columbus. But that senior year at LSU was obvious big time talent.
 
I agree! The Bengals had a very good chance to beat the Bills that night and never got to finish the game. They would have ended up the #2 seed if they did. This game should be at a neutral site at the very least.
 
That game should have been completed. I've never seen a game cancelled due to an injury, no matter how severe. According to what I read, both teams decided not to continue. IMO, that constitutes a forfeit by both teams, and they should both get a loss.
 
I do not mind upsets in the playoffs makes things interesting. I usually route for the under dog, Just used to it being a Miami fan LOL. I can see Cincy win (if they learned anything from our game with the Bills) Jax possible upset if game is close (Pederson edge), Philly win a close one and Dallas win (SF D was exposed last couple of games)
 
