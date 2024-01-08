Playoff watch party

steveo style
Scout Team
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 934
- Reaction score
- 632
Hi All,
I’ll be flying into Miami this weekend and was originally planning on going to the game. Now that that’s not happening, does anyone know if the stadium hosts any watch parties/tailgating for the playoff game? Otherwise, any good sports bar recommendations in Miami Beach?
Thanks!
