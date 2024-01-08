 Playoff watch party | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Playoff watch party

S

steveo style

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
934
Reaction score
632
Hi All,

I’ll be flying into Miami this weekend and was originally planning on going to the game. Now that that’s not happening, does anyone know if the stadium hosts any watch parties/tailgating for the playoff game? Otherwise, any good sports bar recommendations in Miami Beach?

Thanks!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom