Playoff Winners Vs Us - Why we can’t win

Watching these games shows me you need the following to win in the playoffs:



1) a tough defense

2) a qb who can buy time in the pocket to let routes develop

3) a running game

4) role player type receivers/drafted receivers are fine you don’t need $30m tied into 1 wr



As for Tua, I don’t know if it’s because Tua can’t move or they don’t trust the o line, but the whole snap and throw within 1.5 seconds I think is much easier for a defense to defend. There’s only so much room receivers can run in 1.5 seconds. I watched Love move around bootleg out etc and give receivers time to run the scramble drill. I watched Stroud do it too. You saw Mahomes buy 6 seconds to throw it. When did Tua ever buy 6 seconds to throw? In fact, the one time the Chiefs rushed 2, he almost took a sack. I know a lot of people are saying our O line made great improvements but we get rid of the ball so fast it’s almost impossible to give up a sack - most of us could stand there like idiots and disrupt XYZ Dlineman long enough for Tua to release in 1.5 seconds.



As for mobility, there’s no concern whatsoever to stop a mahomes/Allen/Stroud 13 yd run on 3rd and 13 since he won’t run. Not sure if it’s by design or choice, but eliminating the need for a defense to defend that aspect of a QB makes it much easier.



His lack of arm strength also helps defenses selectively choose where to ignore on the field since he can’t reach (far hashes, sideline flats, etc) or better yet, dare him to do it.



His love for throwing it over the middle makes cover 2 and cover 2 man the easiest defenses to run against him. When his first read his covered, you can see him panic with his footwork.



When he gets pressured, he’ll throw off his back foot and when you naturally have a weak arm combined with bad footwork throwing off your back foot, it’s a recipe for disaster.



Our offensive linemen are mobile linemen since we pull so much. The o lines that have success in the playoffs are the big nasty tough ones that blow you off the ball head on and run it up the middle. Packers did it and now lions doing it.



His inability to function in cold weather and wet weather will forever prevent him from being a playoff qb. All the road games at end of season and playoffs will be in cold and sometimes rain/snowy weather.



Which of these QB stats would you rather have? A) 26 TDs 8 INTs or B) 29TDs 14 INTs?



If you said A, that’s Russel Wilson. B is our boy Tua. I’m not saying I want Wilson because I don’t - I’m just showing how a QB most feel isn’t good, actually has similar or better numbers than Tua (absent yardage, which we all know why Tua has those yards…. YAC to mainly Tyreek, somewhat also to Waddle)



Our offense relies on motions, timing, communication. All of that gets screwed up on the road in a noisy stadium. Tua said it himself in postgame.



Our soft mentality, as some players and fans point out, is true. It shows with our inability to tackle (arm tackles galore), our inability to run the ball on 3rd and 4th and short (or a lack of interest trying since we’re soft), our love to run outside the tackles instead of up the middle, our ridiculously overly cautious approach to holding out players despite being able to play through their injuries, ie Skylar Thompson in Buffalo last playoffs when Tua could’ve played, ie holding waddle out last week vs Buffalo when he clearly was practicing fine and was dancing around the sidelines in the game (look at Laporta tonight in a brace no way MM would let him play).



We’re a finesse team and finesse teams aren’t designed to travel to KC/Buffalo/Baltimore in January and win. Finesse doesn’t win in frigid temps, wet weather and high winds.



Tyreek Hill is great, don’t get me wrong, but his price tag comes at an unnecessarily high cost when the money could be better spent elsewhere and great finds in the draft like Nacua/Dobbs are the ideal.



It’s said teams assume the identity of their head coach. Case in point Detroit Lions. They became a tough team like their coach Dan Campbell. Our team is becoming 5’9 180lb stoners like Mike McDaniel.



Beginning of the year I thought we were close - now I realize we’re just as far as ever, since all the talent and schemes we are running will never win when it matters most (December/January). We will forever be a team who plays well in Miami weather, has a free 4 wins a year vs Jets/Pats and we will be brought back down to reality on road and vs playoff caliber teams.