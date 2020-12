claytonduper said: After 11 games it seems that we are poised for a playoff berth. Historically, we have struggled with cold weather games particularly when we don't have a running game or a run defense. With those statements in mind, does Tua have any experience/history playing in cold weather? From all the film I've watched of Tua I don't recall seeing him in a snow or rain storm. Click to expand...

that’s all mental bullshit. If Flores is as good as we think he is, the weather should be irrelevant if you have good players/coaches and a good scheme, you should be able to play in anything. In reality with how this team would be better suited to low scoring cold games. The defense doesn’t give up many points and Tua has been game managing not turning it over. If only we could run, we’d be the perfect cold weather team. If Tua is who we want him to be, a winner, weather won’t slow him down. Let’s just hope he has worked out the kinks and we don’t see any Denver repeats.