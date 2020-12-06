Playoffs? Playoffs?

If you didn't read the title in Jim Mora's high-pitched voice, shame on you...

According to Playoffstatus.com, we have an 81% of making the playoffs if we win 2 out of our last 4 (technically, they haven't updated their percentages post-Bengals win, so it shows 3 of our last 5). I like our chances.

We'd mostly be a 6th or 7th seed (or 4th if we get the division) which means we'd most likely play the Steelers or Chiefs.

www.playoffstatus.com

Miami Dolphins What If?

The Dolphins What If table presents playoff probabilities depended upon how the Dolphins play future games.
www.playoffstatus.com www.playoffstatus.com

I will say though, there are going to be so many teams between 9-7 and 11-5. A really good team or two is going to miss the playoffs, meanwhile, some crappy team will represent the NFC East with a losing record. Ugh.
 
Titans are at Jacksonville so let’s chalk that up to a win. Good news is Indy and Las Vegas play each other so that benefits Miami no matter what. Pittsburgh is at Buffalo so we’ll see what happens with the Bills tomorrow in SF. Cleveland has Baltimore at home so Miami benefits there too. I assume the following after next week:

Pittsburgh 12-1
Kansas City 12-1
Tennessee 9-4
Buffalo 9-4
Cleveland 9-4
Miami 8-5
Las Vegas 8-5
Indianapolis 8-5
 
Miami still has a fight on their hands, considering the Dolphins schedule. Looks like a race between Miami, Cleveland, Baltimore, Las Vegas and the runner up in the south between Tennessee and Indy. That's 5 teams fighting for three spot. If Miami can get to 10-6 I'm happy with or without a playoff spot.
 
I predict we lose at KC. Win against Las Vegas. Lose at Pats... and squeek a win out at Buffalo.
 
Is everyone assuming a loss from us next week?
 
Don't count out the 6-5 Ravens. Remaining schedule Cowboys, Browns, Jags, Giants and Bengals. I could see them sweeping their remaining schedule or likely going 4-1 and finishing 11-5 or 10-6.
 
Could all seven AFC playoff teams have 10 wins?
 
SuperMarksBros. said:
Playoffs dont matter to me as much as growth. This post will get cut up...
Click to expand...
Not going to beat you up, but why does it have to be an either/or scenario? They are not mutually exclusive. There is value in playoff experience. Its a process. A climb up a ladder. We are ahead of schedule. We might as well get all we can out of it.
 
I see them as 9-7 at worst. Browns and Giants are possible losses. They’ll kill Jags, Cowboys, and Bengals.
 
Exactly
If colts and raiders woulda loss today then I woulda liked our chances more

we probably won’t make it because we are not going to win 3 out of last 4 which I think we need to do. Then all the smart people well say how we don’t deserve it cause we needed help. But raiders got so damn lucky today and so did colts. Remember these two games when we miss out.
 
