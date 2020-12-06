Playoffs? Playoffs?

Miami Dolphins What If? The Dolphins What If table presents playoff probabilities depended upon how the Dolphins play future games.

If you didn't read the title in Jim Mora's high-pitched voice, shame on you...According to Playoffstatus.com, we have an 81% of making the playoffs if we win 2 out of our last 4 (technically, they haven't updated their percentages post-Bengals win, so it shows 3 of our last 5). I like our chances.We'd mostly be a 6th or 7th seed (or 4th if we get the division) which means we'd most likely play the Steelers or Chiefs.I will say though, there are going to be so many teams between 9-7 and 11-5. A really good team or two is going to miss the playoffs, meanwhile, some crappy team will represent the NFC East with a losing record. Ugh.