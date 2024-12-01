Wildcards have rarely won a Super Bowl, and in the case of the NYG over the Pats, that team showed MASSIVE improvement over the past 4-6 weeks of their season, and ran into the playoffs with a head of steam behind them. They beat several good teams to get into the playoffs (top 3 teams in their conference), then beat 4 good teams in a row in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.



What I go back-and-forth on, is do I want the Dolphins to make the playoffs in their usual fashion (as in the past few years where they stunk in the home stretch) or would I prefer they just miss the playoffs entirely so they can get a better draft pick for next year...this year I'm firmly on the "miss the playoffs" angle.



That said, if they show massive improvement over the next 5 games, then there will be reason for optimism and an expectation that they'll actually show well in the post-season. Fortunately and unfortunately, they don't have any really good teams left on the schedule...Houston's pretty good, not what I'd call a contender.



On the flip-side, they'll continue their 2+ year trend and not be ready for prime-time come playoff time, so would you rather another 1 and done trip to the post-season, or just miss the playoffs so they'll have a better pick for next year, in that scenario?