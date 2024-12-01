 "Playoffs?" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Playoffs?"

Wildcards have rarely won a Super Bowl, and in the case of the NYG over the Pats, that team showed MASSIVE improvement over the past 4-6 weeks of their season, and ran into the playoffs with a head of steam behind them. They beat several good teams to get into the playoffs (top 3 teams in their conference), then beat 4 good teams in a row in the playoffs to win the Super Bowl.

What I go back-and-forth on, is do I want the Dolphins to make the playoffs in their usual fashion (as in the past few years where they stunk in the home stretch) or would I prefer they just miss the playoffs entirely so they can get a better draft pick for next year...this year I'm firmly on the "miss the playoffs" angle.

That said, if they show massive improvement over the next 5 games, then there will be reason for optimism and an expectation that they'll actually show well in the post-season. Fortunately and unfortunately, they don't have any really good teams left on the schedule...Houston's pretty good, not what I'd call a contender.

On the flip-side, they'll continue their 2+ year trend and not be ready for prime-time come playoff time, so would you rather another 1 and done trip to the post-season, or just miss the playoffs so they'll have a better pick for next year, in that scenario?
 
Dude

Stop

Just stop

We’ll probably go 3-2 or 4-1 because there’s enough bad teams left on the schedule

I know the season sucks but sounds like at this point you just wanna hear yourself talk
Or
You’re just a masochist
 
Its not about me dipshit, I clearly stated I'd rather miss the playoffs...unless you skipped that part (shocker).

Its trying to understand different perspectives, nobody cares what you think, its about the others.
 
I'd suggest not twisting yourself in knots about what the Dolphins would do if they make the playoffs.
 
Team isn't winning more than 2 more games this season and that is probably being generous. The Jets and Browns are bad enough but of course it will be cold in Cleveland and NJ so who knows. The Texans and 49ers will beat down McDrippy's team like they're a red headed stepchild.
 
Haha you said dipshit

Anyway it’s useless drivel at this point
I think deep down you know that
 
Still doesn’t make sense why’d you RATHER MISS the playoffs
If you’re a fan you don’t wish for that
 
Nothing is guaranteed in life. Rebuilds don't always result in SB victories (if you've been a Dolphin fan for the past 20 years we've been through 2 of them and got squadoosh). Especially nowadays in the era of free agency, teams can bounce back pretty quickly. The key is to be able to draft well. There are a few teams in this league that have been consistently good for 10+, even 20+ years more or less. They didn't need to have the #1 overall pick every 5 years or have 1-16 tank jobs.

Always root for the playoffs. It's more football and maybe, just maybe, the ball bounces your way (just don't bank on it) lol.
 
