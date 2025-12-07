so with today's results so far, the only chance i see is the colts faltering and us having to pass houston and kansas city for that spot, they play each other tonight, so i say kc needs to win or houston is 2 games up. i know baltimore is there too, but they are probably thinking division only a game back of the steelers. colts might have lost jones, i haven't looked at next week or the week after, we have steelers, bengals, bucs, cheaters. not games i think we'll win but not impossible either.we're too bad to be good enough, but also too good to be bad enough, might as well win them all and see what happens