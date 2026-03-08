Please be thoughtful when posting

Fin Fan in NC
Fins Up!
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2004
- Messages
- 62,108
- Reaction score
- 101,084
- Age
- 61
- Location
- North Carolina
Good evening family. Just a kind reminder to be thoughtful and respectful to one another. You never know what challenges another brother or sister here are going through in life. Please if you need to error on a side while you are here enjoying the site please choose kindness. We are all here to see the very best of this team in the future. Life is very short and there is no need to talk down to another family member. Lift each other up with great conversation and support for our team.
Much appreciation to the family! Thanks and have a great week.
John
Much appreciation to the family! Thanks and have a great week.
John