Please be thoughtful when posting

Fin Fan in NC

Sep 8, 2004
62,108
101,084
61
North Carolina
Good evening family. Just a kind reminder to be thoughtful and respectful to one another. You never know what challenges another brother or sister here are going through in life. Please if you need to error on a side while you are here enjoying the site please choose kindness. We are all here to see the very best of this team in the future. Life is very short and there is no need to talk down to another family member. Lift each other up with great conversation and support for our team. :ffic:

Much appreciation to the family! Thanks and have a great week.

John
 
NFL's best offer: "it will cost you a 1st rounder to trade Tua"

FH: "Do you think we can trade Tua?"
 
You are the Quan of this site John ! It's about balance and levity. Thanks for bringing that here brother.
 
