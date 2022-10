Point being, that if the team I root for is just wasting another fall/winter of my life, I'd rather the team my son likes do well and provide him some joy.

Lord Knows ..**** The Packers! Aaron Rogers is a lying sack of shit and avoided suspension cuz 'golden white boy' while numerous players of color got suspended for less heinous offenses regarding covid vax.



Dolphins Still Cant Block or Tackle and theyre Going Nowhere!

Chris Grier is the Gravity that the team can't escape and Stephen Ross is a ****ing CANCER on 2 legs.



Miami Dolphins will be to Mike McDaniel what the Browns were to Belichick. He'll pay his dues and learn and Grier will surround him with just enough Trash to prevent any accomplishment here. Stephen Ross will continue to let his TOKEN Grier make shit out of chicken salad.