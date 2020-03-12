Please bring Wake home!

I’d be the happiest person on the planet, but I can’t imagine he would want to play on a rebuilding team. Cam gave us a decade of stellar football. Hope he finds an opportunity to go to another contender, outside of Foxboro.
I would be all for a $1 contract so he can come back to Miami and retire as a Dolphin as has been done in the past. He's certainly earned that right. He was a class act his whole time in Miami. Much respect!
I’m actually not worried about playing time for a young guy if they can’t beat out a 38 year old. Bottom line is that he can contribute to us winning and getting sacks as opposed to getting Youngblood’s some reps at the cost of the opposing teams moving the sticks on 3rd and longer.
I will tell you there isnt **** in FA for pass rush.HORRIBLE.The draft there are maybe a handful at best that can come in and be productive day 1.
I am all about bringing him in as a situational pass rusher for the right price.
He played 2 games last year, Wake was one of our best if not the best player the last decade or so, but as others said the ship has sailed on his NFL career. Looking forward to seeing him in the ring of honour but let's not go back there please.