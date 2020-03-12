Please bring Wake home!

Aquaaiea

I’m actually not worried about playing time for a young guy if they can’t beat out a 38 year old. Bottom line is that he can contribute to us winning and getting sacks as opposed to getting Youngblood’s some reps at the cost of the opposing teams moving the sticks on 3rd and longer.
 
MiamiMuss

I will tell you there isnt **** in FA for pass rush.HORRIBLE.The draft there are maybe a handful at best that can come in and be productive day 1.
I am all about bringing him in as a situational pass rusher for the right price.
 
Geordie

He played 2 games last year, Wake was one of our best if not the best player the last decade or so, but as others said the ship has sailed on his NFL career. Looking forward to seeing him in the ring of honour but let's not go back there please.
 
Travis34

Sure, if he wants to retire.

I mean, I guess we could keep him on the roster to mentor young players, come off the bench for a snap here or there
 
